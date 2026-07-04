July 04, 2026 7:18 PM हिंदी

Hans Raj Hans reveals why he returned to singing after stepping away for politics

Hans Raj Hans reveals why he returned to singing after stepping away for politics

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans has opened up about his return to music after a gap of more than a decade.

Reflecting on his journey, the veteran singer revealed that the love and encouragement of his friends inspired him to make a comeback with his latest song, “Ohdiyan Khedaan.” Speaking about his return to music, Hans Raj Hans told IANS, “I would like to request you that I got diverted. I left the show business and went towards the service of nature, which is called politics. Then there was a gap of 12-13 years.”

“Then I thought that it is fine; I should retire from all my work. But my friend, Sanjeev Anand, said that people want to listen to your songs. I said that I sing every day. They said that I should go to the public. So, I released my new song 'Ohdiyan Khedaan' as a presentation.”

His new track, written by Sanjeev Anand, is composed by Amdad Ali. The song was released under the Anand Records label. Talking about his new song, the Padma Shri recipient mentioned that it was a wonderful opportunity for him to express his emotions, feelings, and thoughts. Hans Raj Hans stated that although the song is connected to music and not directly spiritual, it carries a deeper thought and essence of life. One can still sense a spiritual touch while listening to it.

Hans Raj Hans is widely known for his songs such as "Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya,” “Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya,” “Nit Khair Manga,” and “Sili Sili Hawa," among others. Hans Raj Hans later moved into electoral politics. Throughout his political journey, he has been associated with three major parties—the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Indian National Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—and has also held the position of Member of Parliament.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he made his political debut by joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and contesting from the Jalandhar constituency in Punjab, but he was defeated.

--IANS

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