Hannah Waddingham relives the moment Octavia Spencer offered her 'Ride or Die'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer and Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham have come together for the first time in Prime Video's American television series, 'Ride or Die'.

Bringing Waddingham on board as Judith was one of the easiest decisions, as Spencer felt that she was the only choice for the part.

Spencer said that when she was asked who should play Judith, only Waddingham's name came to her mind.

“It's funny because she was the person on all of our minds, you know, I did what I wasn't supposed to do. They pitched me the show, and it's like someone asking you to marry them on the first date. And I said, ‘Absolutely, I will.’ Then they, they literally asked, well, who do you think should be Judith? And I said, ‘Hannah Wattingham.’ And they were like, ‘thank God, because that's what we think as well'," she shared.

However, it turned out to be a complete surprise for Waddingham. During a Zoom call with Spencer and writer Tessa Coates, she was caught off guard when she was asked to play Judith.

“We were on a Zoom call, and it's not every day you have Octavia Spencer's face on a Zoom call and Tessa Coates, our writer, they kind of read the treatment of it, all the plot line to it. And I hadn't really kind of concentrated on what the week was about. I was just so overwhelmed to be on this meeting. And I said, ‘Oh, you know, what do you want to do?’ Like, you know, say something about the script, help you with that or whatever. And her whole face fills the screen. She goes, ‘WE WANT YOU TO PLAY JUDITH, YA DUMMY!’ and I just thought I have to do this", recalled Waddingham.

Made under the direction of Peyton Reed, DeMane Davis, Allison Liddi-Brown, and Lauren Wolkstein, the core cast of 'Ride or Die' includes Ed Skrein, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker, and Sylvia Hoeks.

With Tessa Coates, Matt Miller, Peyton Reed, Octavia Spencer, and Hannah Waddingham as the producers, 'Ride or Die' is scheduled to premiere on July 15 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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