November 13, 2025 4:53 PM हिंदी

Female law student found hanging in lawyer's chamber in Bengal’s Kakdwip, police launch manhunt

Female law student found hanging in lawyer's chamber in Bengal’s Kakdwip; police launch manhunt

Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) The body of a first-year female law student was recovered from a lawyer's chamber in the Kakdwip area of South 24 Parganas district, the police said on Thursday.

The police registered a case of unnatural death and launched a search to nab the lawyer after her relatives lodged a complaint against him.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the Pratapaditya Gram Panchayat area under the Kakdwip Police Station's jurisdiction. The deceased, a resident of the Gandhinagar area, was reportedly visiting the local lawyer's chamber daily for practice related to her studies, according to family members.

The family of the deceased student said that she had left home on Wednesday morning as usual. In the evening, they were informed that her body was found hanging in the lawyer’s chamber. The family members immediately informed the police, who recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

Police sources said that a bag containing a love letter was recovered from the scene. Her relatives alleged that the letter indicated a close relationship between the deceased and the lawyer, and that she might have taken the extreme step due to tension in the relationship.

Subsequently, the law student’s family members lodged a written complaint against the lawyer at Kakdwip Police Station.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

“A case has been initiated against the accused lawyer. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the cause of death will be determined after receiving the report. The accused lawyer has been absconding since the incident, and a search has been launched,” said a senior officer of Sundarban Police District.

Residents and neighbours in Kakdwip were left in shock after hearing about the student’s tragic death.

The police are investigating whether it is a suicide or foul play. The accused lawyer has not yet been arrested, and search operations are underway at multiple locations to arrest him.

--IANS

sch/snj/skp

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Two more dengue deaths raises Sindh's 2025 toll to 29 (File image)

Pakistan: Two more dengue deaths raises Sindh's 2025 toll to 29

Investors accounts on NSE surpasses 24 crore

Investor accounts on NSE surpass 24 crore

India, Canada discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, promote investments

India, Canada discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, promote investments

SIR Phase II: Over 42 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

SIR Phase II: Over 42 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

Playing with Gill is always enjoyable, he’s one of the great players of our generation, says Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Playing with Gill is always enjoyable, he’s one of the great players of our generation: Jaiswal

Vijay Varma reveals his first reaction after reading the script of 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Vijay Varma reveals his first reaction after reading the script of 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Coldplay, Dua Lipa join stars demanding price cap on ticket resales

Coldplay, Dua Lipa join stars demanding price cap on ticket resales

India, Nepal ink pact to expand trade via rail route

India, Nepal ink pact to expand trade via rail route

FMSCI National Racing Championship heads for grand finale in Coimbatore

FMSCI National Racing Championship heads for grand finale in Coimbatore

Glen Powell says he is done with remakes

Glen Powell says he is done with remakes