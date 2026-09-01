Handscomb, Ashes-winning quicks picked for Australia A India tour; Labuschagne misses out

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Peter Handscomb has been handed another opportunity to revive his Test career after being named in Australia A’s squad for their upcoming tour of India, with Brendan Doggett and Jhye Richardson adding pace and experience to the red-ball group.

Australia A will travel to Puducherry later this month for the four-day leg of the tour before playing three 50-over matches, with several players set to audition for places ahead of Australia’s next Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign.

Handscomb, 35, is the oldest and most experienced player in the four-day squad. The right-hander has not played international cricket or featured for Australia A since appearing in all four Tests of Australia’s previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour in 2023. With Australia set to return to India in the coming months, the tour offers him a timely chance to strengthen his case for a Baggy Green recall.

Doggett and Richardson are also likely to attract attention as Australia assess their fast-bowling options for subcontinental conditions. Richardson has returned to first-class cricket after several major shoulder surgeries, while Todd Murphy, Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney are among nine players returning from last year’s Australia A four-day matches in Lucknow.

Young quick Mahli Beardman headlines the one-day squad alongside Spencer Johnson. Beardman is continuing his carefully managed recovery from back stress issues but has already impressed in white-ball cricket, including a two-wicket haul on his T20I debut against Pakistan in Lahore in March.

“We consider these tours an important part of performance and developing game styles in subcontinent conditions as part of our continued investment into the Australia A program,” selection boss George Bailey said.

“It’s a strong representation of players who will be in contention to be part of the group we take to India next year or see as having potential for further opportunities into the future.”

Wicketkeeper Sam Harper has been rewarded for a breakout domestic season, while Jason Sangha joins the group. Kurtis Patterson is a notable absentee, while Marnus Labuschagne has also missed selection.

Australia A four-day squad: Brendan Doggett, Jack Edwards, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott.

Australia A one-day squad: Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachlan Shaw.

-- IANS

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