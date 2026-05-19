Contradictory messages from UP: SP chief talks alliance while Cong welcomes defectors on same day

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) In an ironic turn, the day that Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav announced that alliance with its partners would continue in future elections, several of his party members crossed over to the Congress ahead of next year’s Assembly poll.

While defections are not new in India’s political landscape, the timing and scale of the move carry significant implications for the Opposition alliance strategy. The SP and Congress have earlier too entered into a tactical partnership under the broader INDIA bloc framework. The alliance yielded some success in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

It is seen more as a symbolic attempt to consolidate anti‑Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mandate as the SP did comparatively well in the 2022 Assembly poll with regional partners rather than the national party.

On Tuesday, Yadav stressed at an event organised by a newspaper that the alliance is about “victory, not seats”. This is being seen as suggesting a willingness to compromise on seat‑sharing arithmetic for the sake of unity. When asked to comment if he would accompany Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in poll campaigns, reports quoted the SP leader as saying that his party has “vast experience in running alliances” and has “always ensured that the partners benefited”.

The remarks assume significance before the Assembly election, where speculation is building up over a possible Opposition unity and chances of mutual agreement on seat-sharing arrangements, suggested media reports.

Now, the high-profile defections in Saharanpur on Tuesday will likely have an effect on future talks, creating fresh claims on “winnable seats” while Congress’ bargaining position is strengthened.

AICC General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Avinash Pande, termed the joining as proving “that people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for a definitive political alternative”. He stressed that the party’s organisational strength was growing every day in the state where the new entrants will consolidate Congress' position across Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress, under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been aggressively recruiting disgruntled leaders from the SP and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), offering them visibility and a chance to revive their careers. New entrants who carry local vote banks often expect tickets or local leadership roles. This will set up clashes with sitting SP leaders who see their ground-level organisation threatened.

Meanwhile, the perception that SP’s alliance strategy is overly centralised around Akhilesh Yadav has left some leaders feeling sidelined. Additionally, Congress’ renewed focus on social justice and minority outreach resonates with leaders who fear SP’s base is eroding.

The defections are being seen as a recalibration of political loyalties in anticipation of the 2027 state poll, where some leaders are betting on the Congress to regain relevance, especially if political dynamics shift in its favour.

If the Congress manages to strengthen its cadre in constituencies traditionally dominated by SP, it will demand a larger share of seats. This undermines SP’s bargaining position and could lead to protracted negotiations.

Moreover, defections create mistrust. Congress’ recruitment drive is equivalent to poaching, not partnership, thus weakening the spirit of alliance. In a state where Opposition unity is crucial to challenge the BJP’s formidable strength, such fissures could prove costly. The BJP has thrived in Uttar Pradesh by consolidating non‑Yadav OBCs, upper castes, and sections of Dalits. The Opposition’s only viable counter is a broad coalition that bridges caste divides.

SP traditionally commands Yadav and Muslim support, while Congress seeks to revive its appeal among Brahmins, Dalits, and minorities. Yadav has already reiterated his intent at mobilising “PDA” – an acronym he has coined for “pichhade, dalits, alpsankhyak”, or backward, Dalit and minority – voters by highlighting their absence from the governance structure. If defections continue, Congress could emerge as a stronger claimant to minority votes, potentially cutting into SP’s base.

Given Tuesday’s developments, the contradictory situations will create uncertainty among followers and voters. It can lead to seat fragmentation and three-way fights. The outcome will result in contested seats where Congress, SP and other regional players put up candidates, helping the BJP by splitting anti-incumbency votes.

Ultimately, the success of the SP‑Congress alliance will depend on whether both parties can manage these tensions and present a united front. If they fail, the BJP’s dominance in Uttar Pradesh may remain unchallenged in 2027.

--IANS

jb/uk