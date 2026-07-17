Had Gulf war happened before 2014, Railways would've been paralysed: PM Modi in Jind

Jind (Haryana), July 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Haryana’s Jind has become a 'sushasan model' (good governance model) owing to the "double-engine" government, as he flagged off the country's first hydrogen-run train. He also said that had the Gulf war happened before 2014, Indian Railways would've been paralysed as a large part of the fleet used to run on diesel.

Speaking at the launch of the country’s first 10-coach hydrogen-powered train named NaMo Green Rail that will run initially between Jind and Sonipat, bordering the national Capital, and several projects worth Rs 14,700 crore, strengthening connectivity, healthcare and cultural heritage, PM Modi said, “Together, they will improve ease of living and accelerate Haryana's development.”

Saying that the train was entirely designed indigenously and was a successful experiment of the 'Make in India' initiative, he said the country's first hydrogen train “is the strongest as well as the longest hydrogen-powered train anywhere in the world. There are only three-four countries around the world that have the capacity to operate a hydrogen-powered train.”

Congratulating the entire country on this major step towards the modernisation of Indian Railways, PM Modi in his 30 minute address in Hindi said, whenever the mention of hydrogen train “comes in the future, Jind, Sonipat and Haryana’s names will also be invoked”.

With the launch of the zero-emission train, which will cover 89 kms between Jind and Sonipat in two hours with 12 halting stations, India has joined a select group of countries that have operational hydrogen-powered trains.

Saying that Haryana “is not an ordinary land, but a land of history, courage, faith, and pride” and his heart is delighted when he’s here, PM Modi talked about the conflict in the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on India’s crucial imports.

“Had this situation arisen before 2014, our railways would have been completely paralysed,” he claimed, adding “a large part of the Indian Railways' fleet used to run on diesel”.

Going nostalgic, PM Modi, who was sporting a Haryanvi turban, said, “While Jind’s ghee and 'ghevar' have remained unchanged over the years, the spirit and outlook of life in Jind have certainly transformed. I first came to Jind decades ago for organisational work. I have never forgotten the warmth and affection you showered upon me back then.”

“Today, Jind is becoming a reflection of the BJP-NDA model of good governance. Over the past years, the whole of Haryana has moved onto a new track of development. Today’s programme is giving fresh momentum to this mission of the BJP's double-engine government,” he said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were among those present at the Jind railway station for the flagging off ceremony and later at the launch of developments projects worth Rs 14,700 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Railway Minister Vaishnaw said, “Today is a historic day when we have achieved a huge technological achievement because of the country's leadership to develop hydrogen technology in India.”

Saluting the Prime Minister and the technical capabilities of India's engineers for this major achievement, he said testing is currently underway beyond Sonipat and later this hydrogen-powered train will run from Jind to Delhi.

Apart from flagging off the train, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects like the 157.92-km-long four-lane, fully access-controlled Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, developed at a cost of around Rs 9,680 crore.

The Greenfield corridor forms part of the 667-km-long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway that will reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from about 14 hours to nearly six hours, while cutting the Delhi-Amritsar journey from about eight hours to four hours.

The project is expected to significantly decongest NH-44 (GT Road), boost pilgrim and tourist traffic to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and catalyse industrial and logistics development along the corridor.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the 33.81-km-long four-lane, partially access-controlled Ambala-Kala Amb Highway on NH-7 and NH-344. The highway will strengthen connectivity between the Ambala urban agglomeration and the Kala Amb industrial belt, improving road links between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, facilitating tourist movement to hill regions and reducing logistics costs for industries in Kala Amb.

Another major project dedicated was the 40.60-km-long Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A. The new highway will reduce travel time between Jind and Gohana from about two hours to just 40 minutes, benefiting commuters, freight transport and the agriculturally significant Jind-Gohana region while improving connectivity to Rohtak, Panipat and the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the 24.27-km-long Hansi-Barwala Brownfield Highway Project, which will upgrade the existing carriageway to a 2/4-lane configuration with paved shoulders.

PM Modi dedicated the Elevated Railway Track in Kurukshetra, a major urban infrastructure project that will eliminate long-standing traffic congestion at railway crossings in the city. The project will ensure smoother vehicular movement, improve road safety and enhance the operational efficiency of both rail and road transport systems.

He also dedicated major medical institutions to the nation -- Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani, Maharishi Chyawan Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital in Koriawas in Narnaul.

These institutions will expand access to quality medical education in Haryana, increase the number of MBBS seats, improve the availability of specialist healthcare professionals and enable people to access better medical services closer to their homes, thereby strengthening the state's healthcare ecosystem.

Further enriching the region's cultural infrastructure, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra. The museum will showcase the history of Sikhism, the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, their courage, sacrifices and the invaluable contribution of the Sikh community to India's civilisation and culture, through the use of modern technology.

--IANS

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