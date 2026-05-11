Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on her plan for kids' graduation presents

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) The Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has parked some exciting gifting ideas for her kids’ graduation ceremony.

The actress is giving her children "stock" as graduation presents so they can learn how to manage their own money, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress’ 21-year-old daughter Apple graduated from Vanderbilt University and Gwyneth has now revealed she's considering an unusual gift to mark the occasion as her son Mose, 20, is also set to finish his course at Brown University in the next few years.

Gwyneth was asked to name the "best graduation gifts" and she replied, "We’re thinking about giving the kids some stock so that they can get involved in managing and asking questions about the markets. And maybe something physical to commemorate it, I have to think about what that is”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress was also asked to share the best "motherly advice" she's given to her kids, whose father is Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

She said "Just to really be themselves. And that if they were being themselves through and through and they disappointed me, that was a good sign, and that it was their job to disappoint me as they were developing their true selves”.

When asked if Apple shares any traits with her mother, Gwyneth said, "Apple is already very much like me in this way: She’s like an organizing, scheduling fiend. I’m afraid I modeled a not-very-carefree way of living”.

The actress was also asked to reveal her summer vacation plans and the Iron Man actress revealed she's going to be heading to Italy for a break with her husband Brad Falchuk and they will also be spending time at their home on Long Island, New York.

It comes after Gwyneth declared she is "one of the original nepo babies" growing up as the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and late producer and director Bruce Paltrow.

--IANS

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