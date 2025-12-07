December 07, 2025 8:41 PM हिंदी

Guwahati Masters 2025: Sanskar Saraswat wins men's singles title Tanvi Sharma, Roy-Sai Pratheek finish runners-up

Guwahati, Dec 7 (IANS) India’s rising star Sankar Saraswat upset the experienced Mithun Manjunath to clinch the men’s single title in the Guwahati Masters Super 100 tournament at the National Centre of Excellence here on Sunday.

Sanskar got the better of the experienced Mithun Manjunath 21-11, 17-21, 21-13 in an all-Indian men’s final.

Saraswat, who is currently ranked 384th in the world, had an incredible run in Guwahati, winning the tournament after defeating Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan, a player ranked in the top 50 in the qualifiers.

He got off to a great start in the final, dominating his senior countryman to win the first game without losing it. After taking a commanding 8-2 lead in the second game, he appeared certain to win in a straight game, but Mithun rallied and won the game to force a decider.

Sanskar regained his flow in the third game, winning the opening six points of the decisive match and securing a victory in front of the home crowd.

Meanwhile, world junior champion Tanvi Sharma and the men’s doubles combination of Sai Pratheek K and Pruthvi Roy went down in their respective finals.

She finished second in the women's singles final after failing to convert two close games against Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei.

After the 2024 Odisha Masters Super 100 and the 2025 US Open Super 300, this was the current junior world finalist's third runner-up result.

After losing the final against the Malaysian duo of Tai and Kang, 13-21, 18-21, the young men's doubles team of Pruthvi Roy and Sai Pratheek were also placed second.

