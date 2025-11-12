November 12, 2025 12:31 AM हिंदी

Guterres condoles 'what happened' in Delhi, calls for full probe: UN spokesperson

United Nations, Nov 11 (IANS) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sends his condolences to the Indian government and people "for what happened there" and the incident needs to be fully investigated, his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

Asked at the daily UN briefing on Tuesday about the attack near the Red Fort, he said, "We are also, of course, send(ing) our condolences to the government of, people of India for what has happened there, and that also needs to be fully investigated."

Nine people were killed and at least 20 people were injured when a car exploded near the Red Fort on Monday.

The blast is being investigated as terrorism and, according to reports, possible links have emerged to Jaish-e-Mohammed and to a raid near Delhi that unearthed large quantities of material used for explosives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy."

"All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.

Haq referred to the Red Fort attack as only "what happened there".

On the car bomb explosion in Islamabad on Tuesday, Haq said, "The Secretary General is deeply saddened by the reported suicide attack, and he extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a full recovery to those injured."

He added, "The Secretary General condemns acts of violence and terrorism at the strongest terms. He reiterates that all perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable, and he calls for a full investigation."

Twelve people were killed in the attack and about 20 were injured.

According to media reports, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) terrorist organisation, said it was responsible for the attack in the capital's judicial complex.

