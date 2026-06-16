Gurpreet backs Argentina to defend FIFA WC title, hails Martinez’s resilience

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has backed defending champions Argentina as one of the leading contenders to retain the FIFA World Cup title in 2026 while expressing hope that an Asian nation can make a deep run in the tournament.

La Albiceleste are making their overall 19th and 14th consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance in a row, having won the cup in 1978, 1986, and 2022.

Speaking about the ongoing World Cup, Gurpreet said Argentina’s recent success and strong team culture make them one of the favourites despite the competition still being some distance away.

“It’s still early to make firm predictions, but Argentina have a great chance of defending their title. France, Spain, Portugal and Germany will also be among the favourites. But I am hoping that an Asian team reaches the last eight of this World Cup. Being part of the Asian football ecosystem, it is important that teams from the continent continue to rise, compete at the highest level and make a bigger impact on the global stage,” Gurpreet, who is part of the expert panel for ZEE5's FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, said.

Gurpreet also singled out Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for special praise, describing the World Cup winner’s resilience and mentality as the qualities that separate him from others.

“What separates Emiliano is his mentality. He went through difficult years without regular opportunities but remained resilient. When his chance came, he made the most of it and played a huge role in Argentina’s World Cup triumph,” he said.

Reflecting on his own position, Gurpreet highlighted the mental demands of goalkeeping, where mistakes are often magnified and can have far-reaching consequences.

“Being a goalkeeper comes with a different kind of pressure. If you make a mistake, it can cost your team a result, a trophy, or even a nation an important moment. Early in my career, nobody really taught me how to deal with that mental burden. It was something I had to learn through experience,” he added.

It is worth noting that, in the tournament's 96-year history, 22 teams have been crowned world champions, but only two nations, Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962), have managed to retain the trophy. Since Brazil's triumph in 1962, every reigning champion has failed to lift the World Cup again at the next edition.

As Lionel Messi's Argentina prepare for their first match, they have the opportunity to break one of football's most enduring patterns and etch their names into history once more.

--IANS

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