Gurnam Singh Charuni backs PM Modi’s pro-farmer stand, slams US tariff decision

Kurukshetra, Aug 8 (IANS) Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian products. He has called the US decision highly objectionable and unacceptable.

Speaking to IANS on Friday, Charuni praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his firm and clear stand in favour of Indian farmers.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s remarks made during an event in Delhi on Thursday, Charuni said PM Modi’s statement was a bold and much-needed assurance to farmers.

During the event, PM Modi had stated, “For us, the interests of our farmers are the top priority. India will never compromise on the rights of its farmers, livestock rearers, or fishermen. I know I may have to pay a heavy price personally, but I am prepared for it. India stands ready today - for its farmers, for its fishermen, and for its livestock rearers. We are continuously working to increase farmers' income, reduce input costs, and create new sources of earnings.”

Charuni said the Prime Minister’s position deserves appreciation and full support. “We believe that PM Modi should adopt an even tougher stand against the US so that Trump receives a strong message - India will not bow down. We are with the Prime Minister in any decision he makes in this matter,” he said.

The farmer leader also made a special appeal to the public, urging Indians to unite and boycott American goods in response to the tariff move. “Only then will the US get the message it deserves,” he added.

It is noteworthy that since the start of trade negotiations, the US has been pressuring India to open its agriculture and dairy sectors. India has clearly refused to compromise on this front. PM Modi’s recent statements have received widespread support from farmer communities across the country.

