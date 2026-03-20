March 20, 2026 11:43 PM हिंदी

Gujarat's Aarya Desai smashes 193 off 81 balls, in T20 tourney in Surat; considered highest score in the format

Gujarat's Aarya Desai smashes 193 off 81 balls in T20 tourney in Surat; considered highest individual score in the format. Photo credit: GCA's Instagram handle

Surat, March 20 (IANS) Gujarat's Aarya Desai has made history in T20 cricket by scoring a sensational 193 in 81 balls in the ’Surat Cricket T20 League—a tournament recognised by the Gujarat Cricket Association -- and is being touted as the highest-ever individual score in the shorter version of the white-ball game.

The 22-year-old player's breathtaking performance, which has caused a stir on social media after several local handles and the official Insta handle of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) projected it as the highest score ever scored in a T20 match, was confirmed to IANS by GCA Secretary Anil Patel.

Desai, who has represented Gujarat in prestigious tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, showcased his sheer dominance by hammering 21 fours and 14 sixes during his blitzkrieg in the Surat Cricket T20 League, which is in its 6th year and features top state probables across all age groups from every district.

Desai is a former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player and a regular at National Cricket Academy camps. At the state level, he is known for his steady rise with consistency, class, and confidence.

GCA secretary Anil Patel described Aarya Desai's journey as a cricketer so far.

"I haven't seen anybody hit a ball in the way he did. This knock came in a tournament recognised by the Surat District Cricket Association and the Gujarat Cricket Association. All the probable players of the Gujarat Cricket Association from 11 districts are participating in the same tournament," Anil Patel told IANS via phone.

He said that the tournament is running in its sixth season and is being organised on the same pattern. He added that the GCA also organises a women's tournament on the same pattern for the last three seasons.

Patel said all U19, U23, and senior players from the state are representing various teams in the Surat event.

Talking about Arya Desai, Patel said, "He was a part of the KKR team in IPL before, and he is a very promising player. He has made more than 500 runs in the last Ranji Trophy season. He did a good job in both white-ball tournaments, also. Last time, he made it to the Duleep Trophy team and was even picked in the India U23 team for an Emerging Players Tournament. In all, we are looking for a good future for him," he said.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

MJ Daffue and Rashid Khan share two-stroke advantage on Day 2 of the DP World PGTI Open at Classic Golf and Country Club in Nuh (Haryana) on Friday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Open 2026: Daffue and Khan share two-stroke advantage on Day 2

The batting group that we have this year is amazing, says Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: KKR

IPL 2026: The batting group that we have this year is amazing, says KKR captain Rahane

Jonathan Wheatley leaves Audi with immediate effect

Formula 1: Jonathan Wheatley leaves Audi with immediate effect

Gujarat: Surat airport adds laptop workstations to enhance productivity for business travellers

Gujarat: Surat airport adds laptop workstations to enhance productivity for business travellers

Police evict UNI staff from central Delhi office on 'court order'

Police evict UNI staff from central Delhi office on 'court order'

Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna storm ahead as women’s singles semifinals line-up takes shape in the Indian Open 2026 squash championship being played at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) courts in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: JSW Sport

Indian Open squash: Anahat, Tanvi storm ahead as semi-final line-up takes shape

Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh envoy discuss ways to deepen economic partnership

Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh envoy discuss ways to deepen economic partnership

Gujarat's Aarya Desai smashes 193 off 81 balls in T20 tourney in Surat; considered highest individual score in the format. Photo credit: GCA's Instagram handle

Gujarat's Aarya Desai smashes 193 off 81 balls, in T20 tourney in Surat; considered highest score in the format

Gujarat farmer’s dream of permanent house fulfilled under PM Awas Yojana

Gujarat farmer’s dream of permanent house fulfilled under PM Awas Yojana

Jharkhand’s Pinky Rana honoured for role in Jal Jeevan mission, all village households get clean water

Jharkhand’s Pinky Rana honoured for role in Jal Jeevan mission, all village households get clean water