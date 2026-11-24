Gandhinagar, Nov 24 (IANS) Ten senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers will spend two nights in 20 villages along Gujarat's international border with Pakistan on November 26 and 27 to assess security arrangements on the ground and interact with residents and police personnel deployed in remote areas.

The two-day exercise will cover villages in Kutch, Vav-Tharad and Patan districts, with the officers staying overnight at the homes of local residents to understand the security challenges and concerns of communities living along the border.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening Gujarat's border security in line with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's vision of a 'Four-Tier Security Grid'.

It follows directions issued during recent high-level review meetings in Ahmedabad to reinforce security arrangements along the border.

"The exercise has been organised under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the direct supervision of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi," officials said.

During the visits, the officers will inspect border security infrastructure, review the preparedness of security agencies and assess patrolling arrangements.

They will also interact with local residents and police personnel working in difficult-to-access areas and hold night-time review meetings.

The feedback gathered during these interactions and inspections will be used to identify gaps in existing arrangements and help formulate future security and development plans for border areas.

In East Kutch-Gandhidham district, Vadodara Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sandeep Singh will visit Kalyanpar and Bhamanka villages, while Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Mohan Saini will cover Varsara and Dhabda.

In West Kutch-Bhuj district, Ahmedabad City Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharad Singhal will visit Sumarapor and Mota Paiya.

Gandhinagar IGP (Intelligence-II), N.N. Chaudhary will cover Atada and Lakhapar, while Gandhinagar IGP (Law and Order), Makarand Chauhan, will visit Mithdi and Bhagadiya.

Bharuch Superintendent of Police Akshay Raj Ratadia has been assigned Ratadal and Rohatal villages.

In Vav-Tharad district, Panchmahal-Godhra Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Vidhi Chaudhary, will visit Kareli and Bardvi, while Ahmedabad Western Railway Superintendent of Police Yashpal Jaganiya will cover Bukna and Nadodar.

Gandhinagar State Monitoring Cell's Superintendent of Police, M J Chavda, will visit Boru and Nesda.

In Patan district, Ahmedabad City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-8), Mayur Patil, will review security arrangements in Datrana and Barara villages.

The exercise is part of the state's efforts to strengthen security along its international and inter-state borders, with a focus on ensuring that security arrangements extend to the last village along the border.

It also seeks to assess the welfare and concerns of residents in these strategically important areas.

--IANS

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