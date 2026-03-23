Gujarat Titans’ ‘Shubharambh 2026’ sets tone for new season built on legacy and belief

Ahmedabad, March 23 (IANS) Gujarat Titans marked the beginning of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 journey with Shubharambh 2026, a landmark evening in Ahmedabad that brought together the full squad, franchise owners, partners, and fans. The evening reflected on the team’s five-year journey while setting a clear, forward-looking tone for the season ahead.

Showcasing the unity, ambition, and Gujarat-first ethos that continues to define the franchise, the evening blended reflection, recognition, and cultural celebration, reinforcing the team’s deep-rooted connection with its fans and the state. The occasion served as a reminder of how the Titans have grown into one of the league’s most dynamic, consistent, and fan-driven franchises, both on and off the field. From building a strong legacy by lifting the title in their debut season to consistently delivering high-impact performances and cultivating one of the most engaged fan communities in the IPL, Gujarat Titans moved with a clear focus on culture, leadership, and long-term vision.

The presence of Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Chairman, Gujarat Titans, and Shaan Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Director, Gujarat Titans, Chief Operating Officer Colonel Arvinder Singh, Head Coach Ashish Nehra, and Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki underscored a unified leadership and team environment. At its heart was a celebration of the squad’s collective journey, with a special moment recognising captain Shubman Gill within the broader narrative of consistency, growth, and ambition.

Blending music, culture, and celebration, the evening, hosted by Mandira Bedi, captured the spirit of Gujarat through an energetic opening act and a theatrical squad unveiling led by Shubman Gill, bringing the entire team together on stage. Performances by Bhoomi Trivedi and Kinjal Dave added depth to the experience, with music, dance, and traditional elements reflecting the identity of the state and the community that defines the franchise.

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31, before returning to Ahmedabad for their first home fixture on April 4 against Rajasthan Royals.

--IANS

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