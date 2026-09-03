View Gujarat as ‘trusted partners’, not just project destinations: CM Patel to investors

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has urged domestic and international investors to view the state not merely as a destination for projects but as a “trusted partner” in their future growth, as he invited industry leaders to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027 at a roadshow in Mumbai on Thursday.

Addressing an interaction with Consuls General, representatives of foreign missions and leading industry figures, Patel called on investors to “Come to Gujarat – Grow in Gujarat – Grow with Gujarat”, assuring them that the state government would support new investments and ideas at every stage.

“Make Gujarat not just a destination for projects or industrial units, but a trusted partner in your future growth. Come to Gujarat with new ideas and new investments; the State Government is ready to support you at every step. We are transforming every policy in Gujarat into ground realities," he said.

Patel said the successive editions of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, an initiative launched in 2003 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister, had helped the state emerge as an industrial powerhouse and a “global gateway to the future”.

"Gujarat is now looking beyond conventional industrial growth and is positioned to play a leading role in sustainable development in sectors including renewable energy, green hydrogen, semiconductors and green manufacturing," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted Gujarat’s infrastructure, including its coastline, ports, Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, GIFT City, MSME ecosystem and skilled workforce.

"Policy-driven and investor-friendly governance had become a distinctive feature of the state," he added.

According to figures cited by Patel, Gujarat contributes 8.2 per cent of India’s GDP, 17 per cent of its manufacturing output and 25 per cent of merchandise exports.

He also said the state had labour peace, zero man-days lost and a strong law and order situation, factors he identified as contributing to its position as an investment destination.

Citing recent reports of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Patel said Rajkot, Surat and Ahmedabad had recorded the highest self-employment rates in the country. "Gujarat is targeting a USD 3.5 trillion economy by 2047 under the 'Viksit Gujarat @2047' vision," he said.

He said four Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences had been organised as part of efforts towards the target, while six Economic Regional Master Plans are being prepared to promote balanced development across different regions of the state.

Patel also underlined the longstanding economic links between Mumbai and Gujarat, saying the two regions had the potential to develop into one of Asia’s most powerful economic corridors.

Referring to India’s reported 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026-27, he said: "The Mumbai roadshow is significant in advancing the vision of 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai'."

He invited investors and industry leaders from India and abroad to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, which is scheduled to be held from January 10 to 12, 2027.

Gujarat Chief Secretary M.K. Das described the state as one of the safest and most business-friendly states for citizens, traders and entrepreneurs.

He highlighted its industrial infrastructure, road connectivity, airports and ports, saying Gujarat handled around 40 per cent of India’s total cargo.

CM Patel also pointed to the development of the DFC as a means of facilitating faster movement of goods. "The Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy offered industries different choices for accessing incentives," he noted.

He urged existing investors to expand their operations in Gujarat and invited new investors to establish a presence in the state, assuring them of government support for industrial growth, employment, trade and business.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, Mamta Verma, said Gujarat’s historic maritime links had evolved into a role in global supply chains.

"The state had moved beyond traditional industries and developed capabilities in areas including semiconductors, manufacturing and future technologies, supported by industry-oriented policies, infrastructure and an investment-friendly environment," she said.

CII Chairman R. Mukundan said investor confidence in Gujarat had strengthened because of policy stability, prompt government responses and continued engagement with industry.

He noted that the government had remained accessible to businesses and praised its efforts to position Gujarat as a hub for advanced manufacturing and emerging sectors.

--IANS

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