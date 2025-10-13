Gujarat: Rabi Krushi Mahotsav 2025 to be held on Oct 14; CM Patel to inaugurate event

Gandhinagar, Oct 13 (IANS) A week-long ‘Vikas Saptah’ is currently being observed in Gujarat, under which various theme-based events are being organised, mapping 24 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspirational journey in public service.

As part of these celebrations, “Krushi Vikas Diwas” will be celebrated on October 14-15, during which farmers will be familiarised with modern agricultural practices, technologies, and innovative approaches.

The event will be launched across the state by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel.

Sharing insights into the Rabi Krushi Mahotsav-2025, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said that the Mahotsav is being organised at 261 district- and taluka-level locations across Gujarat as part of ‘Vikas Saptah’. From MPs and MLAs to senior government officials, the events will see their presence during their inauguration.

About 3 lakh farmers from across the state are expected to participate in the two-day Rabi Krushi Mahotsav. During the Mahotsav, progressive farmers and livestock owners will be specially recognised by the administration.

Assistance sanction letters and orders worth approximately ₹500 crore will be distributed to over 5 lakh farmer beneficiaries.

Additionally, agricultural scientists and experts have also been deputed to provide technical guidance to farmers on sowing of crops during Rabi season in their respective areas. Progressive farmers and representatives of Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) will also deliver talks on various topics.

The Minister further said that the farmers will be introduced to modern agricultural techniques and organic farming methods for Rabi crop cultivation through crop dialogues, demonstrations featuring innovative agricultural technologies, and briefings on various farmer-focused assistance schemes.

The Animal Husbandry Department will also conduct free animal health camps at multiple locations over the two days, benefiting livestock owners.

About 2,800 exhibition stalls are being set up, showcasing the products of progressive farmers, organic farming practices, modern agricultural technologies such as drone technology, agricultural and soil testing, farmer-relevant research, and awareness about the use of new-age fertilisers.

Notably, in 2005, the then CM Narendra Modi had launched a new tradition of Krushi Mahotsav aimed at enabling agricultural scientists and experts to interact directly with farmers, address their problems, provide expert guidance, introduce them to innovative farming methods, and conduct research based on farmers’ issues.

