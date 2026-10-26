Gujarat: Porbandar’s Rs 20-crore 'Sarvodaya Van' brings Gandhi’s ideals to a cultural forest

Porbandar, Oct 26 (IANS) A 14-hectare cultural forest developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Oddar village of Porbandar in Gujarat is combining environmental conservation with Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, local heritage and recreational facilities, emerging as an attraction for tourists and nature lovers.

Sarvodaya Van, inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on October 1 as part of the 77th state-level Van Mahotsav, is the state’s 25th cultural forest.

Based on Gandhi’s philosophy of "Sarvodaya", the project seeks to connect his principles with environmental protection, local culture, public awareness and sustainable living.

The forest has been designed around themes including truth, non-violence, peace, self-reliance, cleanliness and Gram Swaraj. Alongside plantations, it features installations and gardens recalling the lives and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and the story of Krishna and Sudama.

More than 1.5 lakh plants belonging to over 70 species have been planted across the site. These include native species such as banyan, peepal, cluster fig and almond, as well as coastal varieties such as casuarina, pilu, portia and koadia.

The main attractions include Mahatma Van, which depicts Gandhi’s life journey, Satya-Ahimsa Van, the Ahimsa Stambh, Krishna-Sudama Vatika, Sea View Garden, Mission LiFE Garden, Van Kavach and Ayush Van.

Nilesh Bela, Range Forest Officer in Porbandar, said the forest incorporated several themes across its 14-hectare area.

“Different forests have been created here, including Krishna-Sudama Matru Van, Satya-Ahimsa-Shanti Van, Barda Van, Aushadhi Van, Van Kavach, Mission LiFE and Plastic Mukti Path, among others. Different concepts have been incorporated within this forest,” he said.

R K Sugur, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Gandhinagar, said the project had been developed around Gandhi’s philosophy and included 13 major attractions.

“Among these 13 major components of the forest, Sudama Vatika is especially noteworthy. Gandhi’s struggle for non-violence has also been incorporated into the forest,” he said.

Visitors have welcomed the recreational facilities alongside the educational features.

Neeluben, a tourist, said the gardens, slides and swings made the site enjoyable for children, while its proximity to the sea offered an additional attraction.

“There are different gardens, slides and swings. The sea is also nearby, so you can enjoy the view of the sea as well. It is a very enjoyable place,” she said.

Another visitor, Pareshbhai, said the forest offered an opportunity to learn about Gandhi while providing facilities for children to play.

He also pointed to the statue depicting Krishna and Sudama as one of its attractions.

The site has a souvenir shop and cafeteria, along with facilities to display handicrafts made by artisans from surrounding villages, including Chingariya.

The initiative also provides a platform for local crafts while bringing together environmental awareness, recreation and cultural heritage.

Located in Porbandar, Gandhi’s birthplace, 'Sarvodaya Van' seeks to introduce visitors, particularly younger generations, to his principles through themed gardens, plantations and public spaces.

--IANS

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