Gujarat: Mobile forensic vans attend more than 37,000 crime scenes in two years

Gandhinagar, July 2 (IANS) Gujarat's network of Mobile Forensic Vans (MFVs) has attended more than 37,000 crime scenes over the past two years, providing on-site scientific support to police investigations as forensic evidence assumes greater importance under India's new criminal laws.

According to information released by the state government on Thursday, the 47 MFVs operating across Gujarat function as mini forensic laboratories, allowing investigators to preserve evidence at crime scenes, conduct preliminary scientific examinations and obtain initial forensic assessments before samples are sent for detailed laboratory analysis.

The government said timely collection and preservation of evidence is critical to criminal investigations, particularly to prevent contamination that could affect the integrity of forensic material.

The vans are intended to help police secure evidence quickly, reduce delays in investigations and strengthen the quality of scientific documentation at crime scenes.

Officials noted that 28 of the state's 47 Mobile Forensic Vans were upgraded in 2024 in accordance with guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the government, the vans visited 37,269 crime scenes during the past two years. The highest number of visits was for fatal and life-threatening incidents, accounting for 9,022 cases.

They also responded to 3,746 rape, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and child abuse cases, 2,893 fire incidents, 2,758 house-breaking and theft cases, 1,968 narcotics cases, 1,583 attempted murder cases, 1,529 murder investigations, 728 robbery cases, 154 firing incidents and 43 explosion cases.

In addition, the government said the vans attended 10,457 other incidents involving accidental deaths, custodial deaths, unnatural deaths, suspicious incidents and other law and order-related investigations requiring forensic examination.

Each Mobile Forensic Van carries 12 specialised scientific kits, including DNA and sexual assault evidence collection kits, narcotics screening kits, explosives screening kits, gunshot residue kits, fire investigation kits and footprint and tyre impression casting kits.

The vehicles are also equipped with stereo microscopes, DSLR cameras, GPS-enabled body-worn camera systems, laptops, printers, mini refrigerators, LED screens, high-intensity forensic light sources and generator sets.

The equipment allows forensic personnel to conduct preliminary examinations of bloodstains and other biological samples, fingerprints, footprints, tyre marks, gunshot residue, narcotic substances, explosive residues, burnt materials, hair, fibres, soil samples, glass fragments and other trace evidence at the scene itself.

The government said the vans are intended to provide immediate scientific assistance, preserve evidence, minimise contamination and assist with crime scene reconstruction.

"Their role is particularly significant in rape and POCSO investigations, where the timely identification and collection of biological evidence is essential," officials said.

The use of body-worn cameras, DSLR photography and CCTV-based documentation has also improved the scientific recording of crime scenes.

The expansion of forensic science in Gujarat traces back to the establishment of the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) by the then chief minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The institution has since been granted Central University status.

"The new criminal laws introduced under the Prime Minister's leadership have made forensic investigation mandatory for offences punishable with imprisonment of more than seven years, increasing the role of scientific evidence in criminal investigations. The initiative is being carried forward in the state under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel," officials emphasised.

--IANS

mys/uk