Gujarat: ‘Mari Yojana’ makes access to govt schemes easier for residents

Ahmedabad, Oct 26 (IANS) ‘Mari Yojana’, a digital initiative of the Gujarat government, is strengthening accessibility and amplifying the reach of various public welfare schemes and services to the residents of the state.

The e-governance model under the ‘Mari Yojana’ is also gaining the spotlight for its remarkable success in expansion and penetration of various govt schemes in remote villages and far-off locations.

The ‘Mari Yojana’ portal offers information on more than 600 schemes across departments, including education, agriculture, health, social welfare, animal husbandry and women’s development, rural development, revenue, and employment.

As a result of this, the residents are able to access services such as land records, widow pensions, income certificates, birth certificates, pensions and scholarships online, saving time and money. This has done away with the hassles of repeated visits to government offices.

The state residents no longer need to travel anywhere to obtain birth or death certificates, domicile certificates, or caste certificates, nor do they need to visit offices for pension or scholarship-related matters; all these services are now available with just a single click.

Many beneficiaries stated that services like AnyROR and iORA have reduced waiting in queues and simplified access to essential records. The initiative aims to make government processes simpler, transparent and time-efficient.

Girish Nilgiri, a local beneficiary, said that the processes under this initiative are very straightforward and helpful.

“Whether it is obtaining a 7/12 land record extract, applying for a widow’s pension, securing an income certificate, or obtaining a senior citizen certificate—all these tasks are completed easily and in very little time,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Tushar Kumar Patel, stated, “We are receiving a very positive response to the online services, such as iORA and AnyROR. Through AnyROR, we can access 7/12 land records at any time, which eliminates the need to stand in long queues and saves time. Similarly, services on the iORA portal—such as obtaining succession certificates or life certificates—have become extremely convenient.”

Notably, the 'Mari Yojana' portal is a digital platform launched by the government - a commendable initiative that brings together over 680 government schemes from various departments, such as Education, Social Welfare, Animal Husbandry, and Agriculture, onto a single platform.

--IANS

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