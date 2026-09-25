Gujarat govt makes textbooks available on Amazon with home delivery at printed price

Gandhinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Students and parents in Gujarat can now order textbooks online and have them delivered to their homes at the printed price, under the state government's ‘Books to Students with Just One Click’ initiative.

The Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks has entered into an MoU with e-commerce platform Amazon to make textbooks available online without any additional delivery charges, providing an alternative to purchasing books from physical bookstores.

The initiative covers books published by the board for all standards and mediums. While the state government provides some textbooks to students free of cost, students must purchase other books, particularly those studying in self-financed schools.

Under the arrangement with Amazon, students and parents can order these textbooks through the platform and receive them at home at the printed price, without paying an additional delivery cost.

Kinjal Makwana, a parent from Ahmedabad, said the facility was useful for working parents who found it difficult to visit bookstores.

“My child studies in Class 1. We had ordered the books from Amazon through the Gujarat Textbook Board. Both of us are working, so we did not have time to travel back and forth. We had limited time, so we ordered the books from Amazon. We easily got all the books, and they were delivered to our home without any difficulty,” she said.

Manubhai Pavra, Executive President of the Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks, said the agreement aimed to ensure books could be delivered to students and parents at home at no additional cost.

“We recently held discussions with Amazon and signed an MoU under which textbooks can be delivered to children and parents at home at the printed price, without them having to pay any additional cost. Accordingly, whenever children need a book, they will now be able to receive it at the printed price through Amazon’s e-commerce platform,” Pawar said.

The Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks distributes around 1.5 crore textbooks every year.

The online facility is also intended to serve students who need additional copies or books beyond those provided through the government’s distribution system.

The initiative lets parents and students access the board’s textbooks through an online ordering system, so they don't have to visit bookstores for every requirement.

--IANS

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