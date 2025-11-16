Gujarat Dy CM Sanghavi leads unity march, reiterates focus on development and national integration

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a unity march along with several other events were organised in the in the country on Sunday, echoing the national message of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who led a massive Unity March in Surat's Majura Assembly constituency, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown the nation "a historic vision of unity" following the NDA’s sweeping victory in Bihar.

"PM Modi has demonstrated historic unity in the country after many years. This unity is defined by only one principle -- development, development and development; India First, India First and India First," Sanghvi told IANS during the march.

He added that on the Prime Minister’s call, people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari were participating in unity events honouring Sardar Patel.

Deputy CM Sanghavi walked the eight-kilometre Majura Unity March alongside thousands of residents.

"Everywhere I look, people are saluting Sardar Saheb's statue with pride. All communities, all sections of society are taking part," he said.

Celebrations were held across the country.

At Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, the world’s tallest statue -- the Statue of Unity -- drew major attention after filmmaker Boney Kapoor visited to pay tribute to Sardar Patel.

His presence added star power to the commemorations, drawing significant public and media focus.

In Uttar Pradesh, a large Tiranga Yatra was organised in Gonda’s Gaura Assembly constituency as part of the ‘Run for Unity’ programme.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and State Prison Minister Dara Singh Chauhan led the march, which saw enthusiastic participation from local residents.

In Rajasthan, BJP leaders in Kota spearheaded a 'padyatra' emphasising the message of national integration.

Party workers, youth groups and local citizens walked in tribute to Sardar Patel’s efforts in unifying India.

Ahmedabad witnessed one of the largest events of the day, featuring a 2,000-foot Tiranga Yatra, a bullet bike rally and a grand Unity March in the Nikol area.

Senior leaders, including Ministers Jitu Bhai Vaghani, Darshan Vaghela, State BJP President Jagdish Panchal, and several MLAs and MPs, participated, reaffirming Sardar Patel's legacy as the "Iron Man of India".

