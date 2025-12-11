Gujarat CM unveils major digital governance initiatives

Ahmedabad, Dec 11 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Regional AI Impact Conference at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, affirming that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, Artificial Intelligence has evolved from a technology tool into a national mission for progress.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia were present at the event.

Speaking at the conference, the Chief Minister said AI is strengthening citizen welfare, transparency, and Gujarat's march toward becoming a future-ready state.

He announced the operationalisation of the Gujarat Unified Digital Stack, aimed at making digital governance smarter, faster, and deeply citizen-centric.

With unified data-sharing across departments, citizens will access all services on a single platform, while real-time analytics will improve the outcomes of government schemes.

As part of the event, the Chief Minister launched the Gujarat AI Stack, featuring six plug-and-play AI tools for governance - Agriculture AI, scheme eligibility checks, procurement chatbot, grievance classifier, document extractor, and chat management solutions.

The Gujarat Cloud Adoption Guidelines 2025 were also unveiled to make digital governance more secure, scalable, and AI-ready, while easing access to MeitY-empanelled cloud services and national GPU compute.

The state government signed two major MoUs with Google and Bhashini, focusing on multilingual AI, Gujarati language models, and digital public services.

With GIFT City and Henox to establish a Cable Landing Station in Gujarat, enabling global digital connectivity and strengthening green data centre infrastructure.

The conference, organised as a pre-event to India’s upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026, showcased an AI Experience Zone where the Chief Minister visited various startup exhibits.

CM Patel emphasised that Gujarat has always led technology-driven development and that AI will empower sectors such as agriculture, health, governance, and urban-rural transformation, adding significant strength to the vision of Viksit Gujarat @ 2047 and contributing to Viksit Bharat.

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi said Gujarat will become the centre of India's AI revolution.

AI, he said, is not merely a field but a new source of energy powering every sector. He highlighted successful AI initiatives across Gujarat - FASAL AI in agriculture, SIMBA project for wildlife protection, AI-enabled improvements in GSRTC, and innovative uses in policing, including child reunification during the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra and the first AI-driven anti-narcotics operation in Dahod.

--IANS

janvi/svn