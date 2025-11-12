November 12, 2025 8:35 PM हिंदी

Gujarat cabinet directed to prioritise public grievance hearings

Ahmedabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Gujarat government continues to improve citizens’ quality of life, particularly for the poor, underprivileged, and rural communities, through an Ease of Living-focused approach to governance and public welfare.

Following the State Cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar today, government spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani said the Chief Minister has instructed all ministers to reserve Mondays and Tuesdays exclusively for hearing public grievances and representations from elected representatives, except under unavoidable circumstances.

The Chief Minister has further directed that on these two days, ministers should remain present in their offices throughout the day to personally listen to citizens’ concerns and ensure effective redressal measures, instead of attending other meetings or events.

In addition, the Chief Minister has asked all in-charge ministers to visit their respective districts, hold review meetings with the local administration, and monitor the progress of key flagship projects.

Ministers have also been instructed to assess road conditions within their districts, conduct meetings with relevant officials by November 30, and submit detailed status reports directly to the Chief Minister.

To ensure accountability, CM Patel emphasised that there must be no compromise on road quality and directed strict supervisory measures. Any instances of substandard work, he said, should invite the strictest possible action against those responsible.

Highlighting the state’s focus on healthcare, the Chief Minister also guided ministers to intensify efforts toward reducing infant and maternal mortality rates to meet global standards.

He urged proactive implementation of health programs aimed at ensuring better maternal and child care outcomes across Gujarat.

District collectors and officials also conduct Jan Samvad or Janata Darbar sessions across districts and talukas to directly engage with citizens, particularly in rural areas.

The Chief Minister’s real-time dashboard monitors departmental responses to ensure accountability and timely resolution. In-charge ministers are required to visit their assigned districts, review infrastructure and welfare projects, and assess on-ground issues, while Seva Setu and Digital Seva Kendras extend services and grievance facilities to village levels.

These initiatives, backed by regular performance reviews of officers, reflect Gujarat’s broader goal of building a transparent, responsive, and efficient administration that prioritises public participation and prompt problem-solving.

--IANS

janvi/dan

