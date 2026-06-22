Gujarat announces 20 pc reservation, age relaxation for ex-Agniveers

Gandhinagar, June 22 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Monday decided to provide 20 per cent reservation to ex-Agniveers in direct recruitment to several Class-3 posts across the state police, State Reserve Police Force (SRP), jail and forest departments, in a move aimed at facilitating their transition into government service after completing their tenure under the Agniveer Scheme.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said: "Ex-Agniveers would be eligible for 20 per cent reservation in direct recruitment to Class-3 cadres in the armed wing of the state police force, the SRP, the jail department and the forest department."

In addition to the reservation benefit, the Chief Minister has decided to exempt ex-Agniveers from the physical efficiency test required for these recruitments.

They will also be granted relaxation of up to three years in the prescribed upper age limit.

For members of the first batch of the Agniveer Scheme, the state government will provide a relaxation of up to five years in the prescribed upper age limit.

According to the government announcement, the benefits will apply to recruitment for the posts of Armed Police Sub-Inspector, Armed Police Constable, SRP Platoon Commander and Police Constable.

Ex-Agniveers will also be eligible for the same benefits in direct recruitment to the posts of Jailer Group-2 and Jail Guard under the Jail Department, as well as Forest Guard Class-3 and Forest Conservator Class-3 under the Forest and Environment Department.

The decisions are expected to cover a range of uniformed and field service posts across the police, SRP, jail and forest departments, creating a dedicated recruitment pathway for former Agniveers seeking employment in state government services.

The Agnipath Scheme, launched by the Union government in 2022, recruits young men and women into the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force as “Agniveers” for a four-year tenure, including a training period.

Under the scheme, up to 25 per cent of each batch may be selected for permanent enrolment in the armed forces based on organisational requirements and performance, while the remaining personnel exit service with a one-time 'Seva Nidhi' package and skill certification.

The government has said the scheme is intended to create a younger profile for the armed forces and equip participants with military training, discipline and employable skills for civilian careers after their service.

--IANS

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