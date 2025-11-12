Red Fort blast: Gujarat DGP holds meeting on anti-terror preparedness in state

Ahmedabad, Nov 12 (IANS) In view of the prevailing security situation, Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay chaired a crucial meeting from Police Bhavan through video conference with all unit heads, city police commissioners, and district police chiefs across Gujarat.

The meeting focused on ensuring advanced-level preparedness to prevent any untoward incident and maintaining heightened vigilance across the state.

DGP Sahay emphasised the need to strengthen the overall infrastructure of all field units, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and reviewed the functioning of Special Operations Groups (SOGs) in every district.

He directed officials to maintain meticulous records across 30 key parameters and ensure constant monitoring of individuals involved in serious offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), NDPS Act, Arms Act, Explosives Act, and cases related to Fake Indian Currency.

The DGP also stressed that not only specialised units like the SOG, but local police too must keep their human intelligence networks active and maintain a continuous watch over suspicious movements or terror-linked activities.

The meeting was attended by senior officers, including the ADGP and DIG of ATS, as well as the DIG of the State Intelligence Bureau.

Through video conferencing, all unit heads, city police commissioners, and district superintendents of police joined the discussions, reaffirming Gujarat Police’s commitment to proactive intelligence gathering and robust anti-terror preparedness.

CCTV footage of the bomb blast triggered by a slow-moving car near Delhi’s Red Fort surfaced on Wednesday, coinciding with the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) launch of a probe into the terror attack that has claimed nine lives so far.

The 15-second clip captures a congested stretch near the Red Fort Metro station, with traffic inching forward before a massive fireball erupts, apparently from an i20 car now identified as the source of the explosion.

According to footage from the city’s CCTV control room, the blast occurred at 6:50 p.m. on Monday, engulfing several vehicles in flames and sending panic across the area.

--IANS

janvi/dan