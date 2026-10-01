Gross GST collection rises 14.7 pc to almost Rs 2.04 lakh crore in September

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) India’s gross GST collection surged by 14.7 per cent in September to Rs 2,03,521 crore against the same month last year, official data showed on Thursday.

Last month, CGST amounted to Rs 37,762 crore, SGST to Rs 45,363 crore, while IGST stood at Rs 1,20,396 crore.

GST collections at Rs 2.04 lakh crore in September stayed above Rs 2 lakh crore for the third straight month.

Total Net GST revenue rose by 18.1 per cent year-on-year, amounting to Rs 1,76,520 crore. Gross Domestic Revenue jumped 10.1 per cent from Rs 1,25,334 crore to Rs 1,37,996 crore.

Meanwhile, the cumulative gross collection for the first half of this fiscal year (April-September) stood at Rs 12,46,278 crore, up 11.6 per cent.

In August 2026, GST collections jumped 14.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,99,853 crore, driven by a sharp increase in tax revenues from imports which were higher than the Rs 1,74,116 crore recorded in the same month last year.

The growth in GST receipts was largely led by import-related taxes with gross GST revenue from imports surging 29 per cent to Rs 62,604 crore.

Domestic GST collections also remained on a firm footing, rising 9.3 per cent to Rs 1,37,249 crore from Rs 1,25,570 crore in August 2025.

The government also witnessed a sharp increase in GST refund payouts during the month. Total refunds jumped 67.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 31,795 crore, compared with Rs 18,935 crore a year earlier.

Apart from that, sources had indicate there will be no major GST rate changes expected at the next GST Council meeting on October 7 with the panel likely to focus instead on process reforms and the implementation of the recently undertaken rate rationalisation.

The Council is expected to review how the GST rate changes have been implemented over the past year.

In addition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already indicated that the October 7 meeting would focus on process reforms under GST 2.0, including areas such as e-invoicing and input tax credit rules.

--IANS

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