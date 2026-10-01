Nicole Kidman says she ‘loved working’ with Zoe Saldana, celebrates ‘Lioness’ team

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Nicole Kidman shared a heartfelt note celebrating her “Lioness” co-stars and team, saying she “loved working” with Zoe Saldana and her fellow “lionesses”.

Kidman took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself along with her “Lioness” crew and wrote: “Loved working with you @zoesaldana and all my lionesses. All episodes now streaming xx @genirodriguez @laysladeo @jillwagner @blossomfilms #lioness.”

Lioness, also marketed as Special Ops: Lioness, a spy thriller television series created by Taylor Sheridan. The second season premiered in 2024.The third season released in August 2. Lioness is a spy thriller that follows the leader of a CIA team that enlists female operatives, who are known as Lionesses, to go undercover in the war on terror.

The cast for third season also includes Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly and Laysla De Oliveira

Talking about Kidman, she began her career in Australia with the 1983 films Bush Christmas and BMX Bandits.

In 1989, her breakthrough came with lead roles in Dead Calm and the miniseries Bangkok Hilton. She rose to international prominence with a supporting role in Days of Thunder followed by leading roles in Far and Away, To Die For, Batman Forever, Practical Magic, and Eyes Wide Shut.

Kidman earned Academy Award nominations for her performances in Moulin Rouge!, Rabbit Hole, Lion, and Being the Ricardos.

For her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours, she received the Academy Award for Best Actress and a shared Silver Bear for Best Actress. She also starred in acclaimed films such as Cold Mountain, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Beguiled, Bombshell, The Northman, and Babygirl,The Others, The Golden Compass, Australia, Paddington, and Aquaman.

She was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003, and in 2024, became the first Australian actor to receive the AFI Life Achievement Award.

--IANS

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