Royal Desert Champions look to 'kickstart a long-time legacy' after draft picks

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Royal Desert Champions are looking to "kickstart a long-time legacy" after building their squad for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10, which starts on the 7th of November.

With Nicolas Pooran, Philip Salt and Sherfane Rutherford already pre-signed, the Royal Desert Champions have added Muhammad Waseem, Naseem Shah and Maheesh Theekshana to their arsenal as they look for a strong season ahead.

"The important thing is to build a really strong core before going into the draft since the draft can be a draw sometimes. It’s a challenge to pick a new team and the process is extremely dynamic, but we had a really strong strategy for the auction.

"It’s a well-known fact that bowlers win tournaments like this. If you don’t have a good bowling unit, things can go downhill quite fast. Excited to get going in the tournament, Royal Desert Champions are here to kickstart a legacy that will last a very long time in the Abu Dhabi T10," Robin Singh, Team Director, Royal Desert Champions said.

Pooran will be leading the side, which has the presence of several other international stars in Salt, Rutherford, Brandon King and Waseem, while the bowling unit has a packed line-up featuring the likes of Naseem, Dushmantha Chameera, Theekshana, Chris Jordan and Luke Wood. With a dynamic blend of pace, power, versatility and experience, the Royal Desert Champions are ready to bring a new level of intensity to the fastest format of cricket.

"Royal Desert Champions is built on the belief that champions are revealed when conditions are toughest. The desert embodies the qualities we want this team to stand for - resilience, courage, adaptability, and ambition. The squad that we have built is a testament to the way we define what it means to play for Royal Desert Champions - a team that the emirate can be proud of, a brand that connects with fans locally and globally, and a franchise with the ambition to build a lasting legacy," said Amit Narang, Owner, Royal Desert Champions.

"With pre-signings like Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt and Sherfane Rutherford, we knew that we would want to go after one of the best bowlers in the world. Lucky that we ended up getting three of the best bowlers in the shorter formats of the game. Each of them comes with a pedigree that cannot be denied and will prove to be instrumental in our campaign," Robin added.

--IANS

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