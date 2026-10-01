Aanjjan Srivastav breaks down in tears at Mushtaq Khan’s prayer meet: He left us too soon

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav broke down in tears while remembering late actor and his long-time friend Mushtaq Khan at his prayer meet in Mumbai on September 30.

The emotional gathering saw many members of the Hindi film industry come together to pay their respects to the veteran actor, who passed away on September 24 after battling cancer.

A visibly emotional Aanjjan Srivastav spoke about his long association with Mushtaq Khan and recalled the close, almost family-like bond they shared.

He was seen struggling to hold back tears as he remembered the late actor and spoke about how suddenly he had been taken away.

Speaking at the prayer meet, Aanjjan said, “We worked together for so many years. There was such a family relationship between us. That is why my wife has also come. We would also eat and spend time together, he was like family. Now, he has gone very far. He has left us very soon.”

For the uninitiated, Aanjjan and Mushtaq had shared screen space in many projects over the years. Their collaborations included films such as Sazaye Maut in 1981, Chamatkar in 1992, Akele Hum Akele Tum in 1995, Jazbaat in 1994 and Ek Aur Visphot in 2002.

They were also part of the iconic and original television series Wagle Ki Duniya, where Aanjjan played Srinivas Wagle and Mushtaq appeared as Manohar.

Talking about Aanjjan Srivastav, he was born on June 2, 1948, and is 78 years old currently. He has had a career spanning several decades across Hindi cinema, television and theatre.

He became a household name with his portrayal of the quintessential middle-class common man, Srinivas Wagle, in Wagle Ki Duniya. He later reprised the character in Wagle Ki DDuniya- Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

His film credits also include Gol Maal, Salaam Bombay!, Mississippi Masala, Khuda Gawah, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Pukar, Chak De! India, Yuvvraaj and many other films.

Talking about Mushtaq Khan, he was one of Hindi cinema's familiar supporting and comic actors, with a career spanning many decades. He appeared in films including Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Hera Pheri, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Welcome. His performance as Ballu, the disabled hockey player in Welcome, became particularly memorable.

Mushtaq Khan passed away on September 24, 2026, in Mumbai, while undergoing treatment for cancer. He was laid to rest in Mumbai on September 25.

–IANS

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