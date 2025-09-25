Grosjean to return to Formula 1 car with Haas test at Mugello

Mugello, Sep 25 (IANS) Romain Grosjean will get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car for the first time since his fiery crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix when he tests Haas’s 2023-spec VF-23 at Mugello on Friday.

The Frenchman’s last F1 appearance came in Bahrain nearly five years ago, where he miraculously escaped a terrible crash that left him with serious burns on both hands. That race was his 179th and final Grand Prix, before he switched to IndyCar in the United States, where he secured six podiums and three pole positions over four seasons.

Now, invited by his former team Haas, Grosjean will reunite with Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu, who was also his race engineer at Lotus, for a Testing of Previous Car (TPC) session at the Tuscan circuit.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Romain Grosjean back into a Formula 1 car for the first time in five years but especially proud he’s returning in one of our cars – it’s only fitting,” Komatsu said. “Romain and I have worked together throughout his entire Formula 1 career so this test at Mugello is of particular significance to us both.”

Grosjean, who drove for Haas from 2016 to 2020, admitted he is relishing the opportunity. “To say I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car would naturally be an understatement,” he said. “I really can’t believe it’s been almost five years, but to come back and have this outing with my old team is truly something special.”

Adding a personal touch, Grosjean revealed he will finally wear the helmet designed by his children for what was meant to be his farewell race in Abu Dhabi in 2020.

The Mugello test will also include former IndyCar driver and current F1 TV broadcaster James Hinchcliffe, who will try out the VF-23 for the first time as part of a feature segment.

