Greater Agra to emerge as 'Second Noida', says CM Yogi Adityanath; unveils Rs 6,466 crore projects for Taj City

Agra, April 7 (IANS) In a landmark event that promises to reshape the future of the historic city of the Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday presented a massive development boost to Agra by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 325 projects worth a total of Rs 6,466.37 crore.

The highlight of the grand ceremony, held at Rahan Kalan near the Agra Inner Ring Road, was the Bhoomi Pujan for the ambitious 'Greater Agra' township — a project designed to transform Agra from a primarily tourist-centric destination into a modern, secure, cultural, and economic powerhouse.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath declared that Greater Agra would soon become the 'Second Noida', attracting major companies and opening new avenues of employment for the youth. The township is being developed by the Agra Development Authority (ADA) under the Uttar Pradesh government's 'New City Promotion Scheme' (also referred to as Chief Minister Urban Expansion/New City Encouragement Scheme). It will span 449.65 hectares of land in the Raipur and Rahan Kalan areas at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 5,142 crore.

The project has already received approval from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). A unique feature of the Greater Agra township is that its 10 sectors (small townships) will be named after sacred Indian rivers, including Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Godavari, and others such as Sindhu, Gomti, and Kaveri. This spiritual naming reflects a harmonious blend of India's cultural heritage with contemporary urban planning.

The development will include multi-story flats, group housing societies, residential plots, wide modern roadways, state-of-the-art sewage and drainage systems, extensive green spaces, parks, uninterrupted power supply, and other essential civic amenities.

It aims to provide quality housing for over 10,000 families, creating a secure and livable environment that balances modernity with Sanatan cultural values.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government's vision is not to limit Agra to tourism alone but to position it as a vibrant economic hub. With a strategic location along the Inner Ring Road and proximity to the Yamuna and Lucknow Expressways, the township is expected to draw significant industrial and corporate investment, generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

Despite inclement weather that delayed his arrival — forcing him to return via the Mathura-Vrindavan route and wait at Agra Airport until 3:30 p.m. — CM Yogi expressed delight at the overwhelming public enthusiasm. He thanked the people of Agra for their strong support, noting that they had elected nine MLAs, a Mayor, an MP, and a District Panchayat Chairperson. In return, the government has delivered key infrastructure like the Agra Metro, whose second phase is progressing rapidly.

During the event, foundation stones were laid and several projects inaugurated across sectors, including infrastructure, tourism, housing, and connectivity.

The CM announced that the development of Agra Airport would be expedited, with a new civil terminal expected by the end of 2026.

Special focus will also be given to the Fatehpur Sikri region. If the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is readied promptly, a rubber dam will be constructed in the city to manage water resources effectively.

In his address, CM Yogi drew a sharp contrast between global instability and India's steady progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

While many countries face war-induced destruction and skyrocketing inflation — with petrol prices quadrupling in the United States and Pakistan reeling from crisis — India has successfully controlled inflation by rationalising excise duties.

He highlighted the abrogation of Article 370, which has effectively ended terrorism in Kashmir, and the ongoing eradication of Naxalism and Maoism.

Taking a dig at previous regimes, the Chief Minister said the "double-engine government" has dismantled mafia networks that once enjoyed political patronage, reducing them to irrelevance. He pointed to the restoration of cultural glory in Ayodhya, Mathura, and Sambhal as examples of the government's commitment to Sanatan values.

CM Yogi appealed to the public to remain united in preserving India's civilizational ethos and promised to return soon to Agra for the inauguration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial, a new museum, and the second phase of the Agra Metro project.

This comprehensive development package underscores the Yogi government's focused approach towards balanced urban growth, employment generation, and cultural preservation.

By turning Greater Agra into a modern satellite city modelled on Noida's success, Agra is set to witness unprecedented economic momentum while retaining its spiritual and historical essence.

Officials and local leaders expressed confidence that these initiatives will significantly improve the quality of life and position Agra as a leading urban centre in Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

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