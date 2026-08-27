Piyush Goyal pitches for opportunities to deepen India-Japan cooperation in chips, steel manufacturing

Osaka/New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he highlighted opportunities to deepen India-Japan cooperation in semiconductors, electronic components and steel manufacturing during his meetings with business leaders here.

In his meeting with a delegation led by Katsumi Azuma, President and CEO of ROHM Co Ltd in Osaka, the minister said that “India's expanding electronics ecosystem offers significant scope for greater collaboration and investment”.

He earlier met Satoru Katsuno, Chairman of the Central Japan Economic Federation (Chukeiren), in Nagoya during his Japan visit.

Goyal invited Chukeiren members to lead sector-specific delegations to India to deepen engagement in manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, AI and precision engineering, strengthening India-Chubu business ties and building a stronger base for global exports.

Goyal met Hideaki Ōmura, Governor of Aichi Prefecture, in Nagoya, Japan, and explored avenues to deepen cooperation in trade, investment and industry, with a focus on strengthening linkages between Aichi’s industrial ecosystem and Indian businesses.

“Also conveyed my best wishes for the successful organisation of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and Asian Para Games next month. Being a cricket fan myself, it will be exciting to see the Indian and Japanese men’s and women’s cricket teams compete at the Asian Games,” said the minister.

In his meeting with Naohide Goto, President of Aichi Steel Corporation, he discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in steel manufacturing and technology between India and Japan.

“Underlined that India's strong manufacturing ecosystem offers significant potential for continued collaboration,” the minister noted.

Speaking at the 'India-Japan Next Generation Economic Partnership: From Chubu to India' event in Nagoya, in the presence of representatives from the Central Japan Economic Federation and the Nagoya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Goyal highlighted the immense potential for businesses from Central Japan to deepen their engagement with India across manufacturing, investment and industrial collaboration.

He invited businesses, industry leaders and investors to leverage the immense opportunities India offers, with its scale, skilled talent, strong manufacturing ecosystem and increasingly investor-friendly business environment.

—IANS

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