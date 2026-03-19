March 19, 2026 9:02 PM हिंदी

Govt warns consumers on cyber fraud linked to LPG bookings

Govt warns consumers on cyber fraud linked to LPG bookings

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Instances of cyber fraud related to LPG bookings have been reported from some states as fraudsters are attempting to exploit the situation by sending malicious files such as “GAS BILL UPDATE APK” via messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to mislead consumers, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Users are advised not to download or install any suspicious files or applications received through messages, as these may enable unauthorised access to personal data and bank accounts. Citizens are urged to rely only on official platforms for LPG bookings, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has advised States and Union Territories to further strengthen administrative and logistical arrangements to ensure uninterrupted LPG distribution.

Authorities are ensuring close monitoring of LPG supply at the district level and facilitating smooth movement of LPG tankers and cylinders without disruption.

States and UTs have been advised to issue and widely disseminate public advisories to prevent panic buying, promote judicious use of LPG and ensure dissemination of accurate information.

Instructions of the Centre are being communicated to all concerned authorities for immediate implementation.

Citizens are advised to rely on official sources and avoid rumours.

Consumers are requested to avoid panic bookings, use digital booking platforms, and avoid visiting LPG distributors, as home delivery continues.

The government continues to prioritise uninterrupted LPG supply and PNG expansion, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

The measures include enhanced refinery production, revised booking intervals of 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas, and prioritised allocation.

Alternative fuel options like kerosene and coal have been offered to ease pressure on LPG demand. The Ministry of Environment has already advised the State Pollution Control Board to permit the use of kerosene and coal as alternative fuel.

The Ministry of Coal has already issued an order to Coal India and Singareni Coalieries to allot higher quantities to states for distributing coal to small, medium, and other consumers.

States have been advised to facilitate the new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers. A proposal for a 10 per cent additional allocation of commercial LPG has been made to the states, facilitating and expediting the process, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan ICBM push raises US threat: Tulsi Gabbard​ (Photo: @cspan/X)

Pakistan ICBM push raises US threat: Tulsi Gabbard​

EAM Jaishankar, Israeli counterpart Sa'ar discuss West Asia conflict (File image)

EAM Jaishankar, Israeli counterpart Sa'ar discuss West Asia conflict

CBI questions Anil Ambani over alleged Rs 2,929 crore fraud in SBI case

CBI questions Anil Ambani over alleged Rs 2,929 crore fraud in SBI case

Kevin Spacey settles with sexual assault accusers, avoids London civil trial

Kevin Spacey settles with sexual assault accusers, avoids London civil trial

Delhi L-G Sandhu travels in Metro, poses for selfies with youth

Delhi L-G Sandhu travels in Metro, poses for selfies with youth

Train accidents decline by 90 pc since 2014-15, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Train accidents decline by 90 pc since 2014-15, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

In Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, 'Namo Drone Didi' scripts revolutionary change

In Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, 'Namo Drone Didi' scripts revolutionary change

SP’s S. T. Hasan slams ‘Dhurandhar 2’ for linking Atiq Ahmed to ISI, calls it publicity stunt

'Publicity stunt': SP's S. T. Hasan slams 'Dhurandhar 2' for linking Atiq Ahmed to ISI

Bihar: Ankur Abhishek’s pasta venture under PMEGP generates jobs in Sheikhpur (Photo: IANS)

Bihar: Ankur Abhishek’s pasta venture under PMEGP generates jobs in Sheikhpur

US lawmakers spar over State Department's war response

US lawmakers spar over State Department's war response