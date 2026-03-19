Govt warns consumers on cyber fraud linked to LPG bookings

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Instances of cyber fraud related to LPG bookings have been reported from some states as fraudsters are attempting to exploit the situation by sending malicious files such as “GAS BILL UPDATE APK” via messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to mislead consumers, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Users are advised not to download or install any suspicious files or applications received through messages, as these may enable unauthorised access to personal data and bank accounts. Citizens are urged to rely only on official platforms for LPG bookings, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has advised States and Union Territories to further strengthen administrative and logistical arrangements to ensure uninterrupted LPG distribution.

Authorities are ensuring close monitoring of LPG supply at the district level and facilitating smooth movement of LPG tankers and cylinders without disruption.

States and UTs have been advised to issue and widely disseminate public advisories to prevent panic buying, promote judicious use of LPG and ensure dissemination of accurate information.

Instructions of the Centre are being communicated to all concerned authorities for immediate implementation.

Citizens are advised to rely on official sources and avoid rumours.

Consumers are requested to avoid panic bookings, use digital booking platforms, and avoid visiting LPG distributors, as home delivery continues.

The government continues to prioritise uninterrupted LPG supply and PNG expansion, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

The measures include enhanced refinery production, revised booking intervals of 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas, and prioritised allocation.

Alternative fuel options like kerosene and coal have been offered to ease pressure on LPG demand. The Ministry of Environment has already advised the State Pollution Control Board to permit the use of kerosene and coal as alternative fuel.

The Ministry of Coal has already issued an order to Coal India and Singareni Coalieries to allot higher quantities to states for distributing coal to small, medium, and other consumers.

States have been advised to facilitate the new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers. A proposal for a 10 per cent additional allocation of commercial LPG has been made to the states, facilitating and expediting the process, the statement added.

--IANS

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