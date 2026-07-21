'Govt stands with Yuva Shakti': NDA backs PM Modi's 'swift action' stand on NEET paper leak

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Amid the Opposition's criticism over the violence during the NEET-UG paper leak protest, the National Democratic Alliance leaders on Tuesday came in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the government took swift action over the exam irregularities, asserting that the Centre stands with the country's 'Yuva Shakti' (youth power).

During the NDA's 'Mangal Milan' programme, PM Modi stated that the issue of paper leaks is "not limited" to a single state or the Central government; rather, it is a "matter of concern for the entire nation", while adding that the government has acted promptly, resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals related to the case so far.

Responding to the same, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale said: "The Prime Minister has explained about the NEET exam that whatever has happened is not right, and lakhs of students have faced difficulties. Those who have made such an attempt have all been caught, and they should be punished severely."

"He (Prime Minister) has said that along with the Central government, it is also the responsibility of the state governments and their administration to ensure that such instances don't occur during exams," Athawale told IANS outside Parliament House.

He asserted that the "government stands with Yuva Shakti".

"We are in the government due to the youths. Whatever Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is saying is baseless," the Union Minister added.

NCP MP Praful Patel added that Prime Minister Modi "heavily praised" the youth power of India.

"To further promote this youth power and keep their future secure, we should take all possible steps. Incidents like NEET and other such events that have occurred should never be repeated; we have taken a resolve for this too. The contribution of India's youth, from space to every field, has been greatly praised by PM Modi," he told IANS.

Further, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said: "PM Modi has given a big message that the best legal counsel in the country should be hired to ensure that all those involved (in paper leaks) are severely punished so that going ahead no one dares to mess with the future of the children in the nation, just to earn a few lakhs of rupees."

However, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Centre, asking, "What about the students who died? What about those who had to reappear for the exam but could not secure the same rank? Their time has already been lost. What will you do for them?"

This comes a day after scores of students, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), attempted to march to Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the May 3 NEET paper leak.

--IANS

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