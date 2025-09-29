September 29, 2025 12:40 AM हिंदी

Govt runs NAVYA pilot project in nine districts to skill adolescent girls in emerging sectors

Govt runs NAVYA pilot project in nine districts to skill adolescent girls in emerging sectors

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) NAVYA, an initiative aimed at empowering adolescent girls through vocational training in emerging sectors, is currently being piloted in 9 districts across 9 states, the government said on Sunday.

These districts have been identified as ’aspirational’ by the NITI Aayog and span Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

The programme aims to prepare these adolescent girls for jobs in emerging sectors and promote socio-economic independence with skills ranging from personal hygiene to communication, workplace safety and financial literacy.

After the pilot, the programme will be expanded to cover 3,850 girls in 27 Aspirational and North-Eastern districts in 19 states, the statement said.

NAVYA, short for 'Nurturing Aspirations through Vocational Training for Young Adolescent Girls', was launched on June 24, 2025, for girls aged 16–18 years with a minimum Class 10 qualification, specifically in underserved and tribal areas.

Courses cover non-traditional roles such as digital marketing, cybersecurity, AI-enabled services, drone assembly, graphic design, CCTV installation, and solar PV systems, in addition to traditional and service-oriented skills.

It additionally includes a 7-hour training module focusing on interpersonal skills like hygiene, conflict management, communication skills, workplace safety (POSH/POCSO laws), and financial literacy, including budgeting and earnings management.

The programme connects trainees to job markets through internships and apprenticeships in high-demand sectors. It also fosters entrepreneurship by providing resources and mentorship for self-employment ventures, the release said.

NAVYA is integrated with a government scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), that promotes skill development by offering free, short-term training and monetary rewards for youth skill certification.

The government said that pilot implementation across nine states demonstrates its potential to create inclusive, gender-equitable opportunities, fostering resilience and entrepreneurial spirit among participants.

--IANS

aar/vd

LATEST NEWS

Drama, skill and nerves of steel: How Tilak Varma led India to Asia Cup triumph

Drama, skill and nerves of steel: How Tilak Varma led India to Asia Cup triumph

‘Veer Hanuman' child actor Veer Sharma & his brother passed away in apartment fire in Kota

'Veer Hanuman' child actor Veer Sharma & his brother passed away in apartment fire in Kota

Gautam Adani pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at late singer's Guwahati residence

Gautam Adani pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at late singer's Guwahati residence

Indian diaspora unites for Viksit Bharat Run in Iceland

Indian diaspora unites for Viksit Bharat Run in Iceland

Families of TN stampede victims share ordeal

Families of TN stampede victims share ordeal

Vanishing silver, Britain's debate and India's drain

Vanishing silver, Britain's debate and India's drain (From the Archives)

Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah shatters Rauf’s stumps, responds with ‘plane drop’ gesture

Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah shatters Rauf’s stumps, responds with ‘plane drop’ gesture

Asia Cup: Kuldeep Yadav takes four as India bowl out Pakistan for 146

Asia Cup: Kuldeep Yadav takes four as India bowl out Pakistan for 146

Mouni Roy drops a cute childhood pic dressed as a Bengali bride on her birthday

Mouni Roy drops a cute childhood pic dressed as a Bengali bride on her birthday

Top Maoist commander Shravan among 3 neutralised in Chhattisgarh encounter

Top Maoist commander Shravan among 3 neutralised in Chhattisgarh encounter