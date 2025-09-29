Govt runs NAVYA pilot project in nine districts to skill adolescent girls in emerging sectors

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) NAVYA, an initiative aimed at empowering adolescent girls through vocational training in emerging sectors, is currently being piloted in 9 districts across 9 states, the government said on Sunday.

These districts have been identified as ’aspirational’ by the NITI Aayog and span Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

The programme aims to prepare these adolescent girls for jobs in emerging sectors and promote socio-economic independence with skills ranging from personal hygiene to communication, workplace safety and financial literacy.

After the pilot, the programme will be expanded to cover 3,850 girls in 27 Aspirational and North-Eastern districts in 19 states, the statement said.

NAVYA, short for 'Nurturing Aspirations through Vocational Training for Young Adolescent Girls', was launched on June 24, 2025, for girls aged 16–18 years with a minimum Class 10 qualification, specifically in underserved and tribal areas.

Courses cover non-traditional roles such as digital marketing, cybersecurity, AI-enabled services, drone assembly, graphic design, CCTV installation, and solar PV systems, in addition to traditional and service-oriented skills.

It additionally includes a 7-hour training module focusing on interpersonal skills like hygiene, conflict management, communication skills, workplace safety (POSH/POCSO laws), and financial literacy, including budgeting and earnings management.

The programme connects trainees to job markets through internships and apprenticeships in high-demand sectors. It also fosters entrepreneurship by providing resources and mentorship for self-employment ventures, the release said.

NAVYA is integrated with a government scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), that promotes skill development by offering free, short-term training and monetary rewards for youth skill certification.

The government said that pilot implementation across nine states demonstrates its potential to create inclusive, gender-equitable opportunities, fostering resilience and entrepreneurial spirit among participants.

--IANS

aar/vd