October 31, 2026 6:54 PM हिंदी

Govt reviews watershed projects in Pune, urges upkeep of water structures

Govt reviews watershed projects in Pune, urges upkeep of water structures

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Department of Land Resources (DoLR) Secretary Dilip Kumar reviewed watershed development works under the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0 (WDC-PMKSY 2.0) in villages of Maharashtra's Pune district, an official statement said on Saturday.

Kumar urged villagers to take collective responsibility for regular maintenance and repair of the water harvesting structures created under Watershed Development Scheme, to keep these assets functional for the next 20 years.

He also called for sustained efforts to transform villages under the Khed Project into water-secure and self-reliant communities, on the lines of Hiware Bazar.

The review was done in Varude, Gulani and Wafgaon villages of Pune district, on October 30, 2026.

Villagers said that watershed development works across 11 villages under the Khed Project had improved groundwater levels, enabling farmers to cultivate two to three crops annually thereby increasing agricultural income and rural livelihoods.

Despite the drought-like conditions this year, water stored in farm ponds and improved water levels in wells associated with cement nala bunds and CCT structures have helped irrigate standing crops, according to villagers.

The key objectives of watershed development under the scheme include soil and water conservation measures, enhancing agricultural productivity, and promoting sustainable rural development.

“Water is the foundation of our future. Every drop of rain must be conserved to make villages water-secure and self-reliant,” Kumar told villagers.

The government official visited watershed structures developed using the ridge-to-valley approach, including Continuous Contour Trenches (CCT), earthen nala bunds, cement nala bunds, Kolhapuri-type weirs and ponds for water storage.

He reviewed the effectiveness of these structures in reducing rainwater runoff, enhancing groundwater recharge and improving water availability for agriculture, changes in groundwater levels and benefits received by beneficiaries.

The government also reviewed farm ponds, horticulture plantations and agricultural equipment provided to beneficiaries under the scheme, along with benefits extended to women’s self-help groups.

—IANS

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