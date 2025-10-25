October 25, 2025 3:13 PM हिंदी

Govt recognises two more CoEs to promote R&D in critical mineral value chain

Govt recognises two more CoEs to promote R&D in critical mineral value chain

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Ministry of Mines has recognised two more institutes, namely Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) Hyderabad, as Centres of Excellence under the National Critical Mineral Mission, the government informed on Saturday.

“The Centres of Excellence (CoEs) will conduct innovative research and development to elevate technology readiness to pilot-plant and pre-commercial demonstration levels (TRL 7-8) for for critical minerals supporting clean energy, mobility transition, electronics, defence, and space sectors,” Ministry of Mines said.

The initiative aims to consolidate core competencies to develop technologies for secure supply chains of critical minerals.

Seven institutes were already recognised as CoEs, and the new approvals increased the total to nine CoEs, the Ministry said.

“The CoEs will undertake innovative and transformational research to strengthen and advance the nation’s science and technology capability in the area of critical minerals,” the Ministry said.

Each CoE will operate as a consortium, on a hub-and-spoke model, to leverage R&D in critical minerals and pool the core competence of each constituent under one umbrella.

They require the inclusion of at least two industry partners and two R&D or academic partners in their network.

The nine recognised CoEs have together brought in around 90 industry and academic or R&D spokes, according to the ministry.

As part of the National Critical Mineral Mission, the Centre had earlier this month opened the application window for the Rs 1,500 crore Critical Mineral Recycling Incentive Scheme.

The scheme aims to enhance industry capacity for recycling critical minerals from e-waste, spent lithium-ion batteries, and other scraps, such as catalytic converters in end-of-life vehicles.

Incentives for large recyclers are set at Rs 50 crore, while small recyclers will receive up to Rs 25 crore.

--IANS

aar/rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Bruce Springsteen biopic director says he has enough 'chapters' for a sequel

Bruce Springsteen biopic director says he has enough 'chapters' for a sequel

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 net profit dips 2.7 pc to Rs 3,253 crore, NII rises 4 pc

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 net profit dips 2.7 pc to Rs 3,253 crore

Pramod Bhagat clinches two golds, Sukant Kadam shines with a gold and silver at Australian Para Badminton International 2025

Pramod Bhagat clinches two golds, Sukant Kadam shines with a gold and silver at Australian Para Badminton International 2025

Release trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller 'Dies Irae' out! (Photo Credit: Pranav Mohanlal/X)

Release trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller 'Dies Irae' out!

R. Madhavan shares clean shaven look from sets of G. D. Naidu biopic

R. Madhavan shares clean shaven look from sets of G. D. Naidu biopic

Broader indices outshine benchmarks this week; 16 smallcaps gain over 15 pc

Broader indices outshine benchmarks this week, 16 smallcaps gain over 15 pc

Hanu Raghavapudi discloses why they used Sanskrit Shlokas while launching Prabhas's 'Fauzi' title! (Photo Credit: Fauzi The Movie/X)

Hanu Raghavapudi discloses why they used Sanskrit Shlokas while launching Prabhas's 'Fauzi' title!

Adani Group’s ‘energy-to-compute’ ecosystem to power India’s digital intelligence infra

Adani Group’s ‘energy-to-compute’ ecosystem to power India’s digital intelligence infra for the world

Tech can boost diagnosis, but human touch and compassion should not go: JP Nadda

Tech can boost diagnosis, but human touch and compassion should not go: JP Nadda

Women's World Cup: Two Australian cricketers molested in Indore, accused arrested as CA issues statement

Women's World Cup: Two Australian cricketers molested in Indore, accused arrested as CA issues statement