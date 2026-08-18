Govt protecting big fish': SP on clean chit to Champat Rai, Anil Mishra in Ram Temple donation theft

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday strongly reacted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) giving a clean chit to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's former General Secretary Champat Rai and former member Anil Mishra over the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Speaking to IANS, Samajwadi Party's Faizabad MP, Awadhesh Prasad, said: "From the beginning itself, we have been repeatedly saying that the government is protecting some big fish...this is not stealing but robbery at the holy place of Lord Ram."

Citing Sanskrit verses from religious scriptures, he said: "Even if the government tries to do so (protect anyone), the accused won't be able to escape the wrath of the Lord himself."

Moreover, the SP MP remarked that the formation of the Special Investigation Team was itself "improper".

Further, he referred to the demands of the Opposition for a debate on the matter during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, saying: "We wanted to put forth the opinions of the people (in the House) and wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a statement on it. But leave aside the response of the government, the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah didn't even come to the Parliament."

"Nevertheless, the guilty will be punished," he asserted.

Echoing a similar view, SP MLA Brijesh Katheria remarked that since the BJP is in power in the state, "It is their call whom they want to protect or punish".

"However, the people want to know why the government wants to protect those who stole the money (donation) and hurt their religious sentiments, and what is the relation of the government with the accused?"

He further said that the devotees won't tolerate such an offence taking place under the watchful eyes of the government.

Meanwhile, Ram Mandir Religious Committee Member Rajkumar Das said: "Champat ji is innocent. The 'Sant Samaj' (saint community) had collectively announced this earlier itself. Those who are guilty are the employees. Those people are in jail, and they are facing punishment for their actions."

Both Rai and Mishra had stepped down from their respective positions on June 27 after allegations of irregularities in the handling of temple donations emerged. The two were subsequently questioned by the SIT as part of its investigation into the management and collection of donations at the temple.

--IANS

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