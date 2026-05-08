Govt launches integrated training for primary healthcare to boost frontline delivery

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The government has launched an integrated training for primary healthcare teams to bring together multiple programme-based trainings into a single competency-driven framework, aimed at strengthening frontline care delivery, an official statement said on Friday.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched the training programme that simplifies learning and enhances the capabilities of frontline providers.

"It equips them to deliver comprehensive care — from prevention and early detection to treatment and follow-up — ensuring that people receive the right care, at the right time, closer to their homes," the statement from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said,

The programme will use digital platforms such as iGOT Karmayogi for continuous learning to make the workforce more adaptive and future‑ready.

The initiative will strengthen the capacity of the community-based workforce to deliver empathetic, responsive, and high-quality care, the statement said.

Further, it empowers the women who account for over 70 per cent of primary health care workforce, including ASHAs, ANMs, and CHOs.

The Integrated Training Modules will enable primary healthcare teams to deliver holistic, people-centred care while strengthening trust between communities and the health system.

The training reform is a strategic investment in the future of public health in India, it added.

"The Integrated Training for Primary Healthcare Teams marks a decisive shift from fragmented capacity building to a single, structured, and competency-driven framework. It will transform India’s frontline health workforce into confident providers of comprehensive, people-centred care at the last mile," the ministry said.

India is well ahead of the curve in its investments for strengthening health systems.

The statement highlighted a strong focus on Comprehensive Primary Health Care and community engagement in recent years, reflecting the country’s belief that healthcare must be equitable and easily accessible.

A major milestone in this journey was the launch of the Ayushman Bharat programme, under which Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were envisioned as the fulcrum of preventive, promotive and curative care.

The ministry highlighted deep community engagement through platforms such as Jan Arogya Samitis, Mahila Arogya Samitis, Village Health and Sanitation Committees, and AAM Shivirs.

—IANS

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