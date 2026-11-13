Govt invites suggestions on report to measure productive knowledge as driver of economic growth

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The government on Friday invited suggestions on a report submitted by Committee on Knowledge Systems by December 12, which establishes the rationale for systematically measuring productive knowledge as a driver of economic growth, productivity, competitiveness and strategic capabilities.

It outlines the Knowledge Ecosystem with eight interrelated components: knowledge, capabilities and assets, enabling infrastructure, knowledge creation activities, knowledge products, knowledge-embedded products, knowledge-intensive entrepreneurship and knowledge application.

The paper also proposes boundary conditions for identifying knowledge products: knowledge as input, knowledge content, identifiability, codification and economic value.

“It has been also stated that these boundaries only serve as broad guiding principles rather than rigid criteria, while leaving sufficient flexibility to accommodate the diversity and evolving nature of such products,” said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The development of a systematic framework to measure the contribution of knowledge and knowledge products to the Indian economy assumes significance in the context of the growing role of knowledge in driving economic activity, productivity and value creation.

Towards this, a series of deliberations were initiated with a meeting chaired by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, on February 10, 2025, which provided the initial direction for the exercise.

Subsequently, the ministry constituted a Technical Advisory Group (TAG) in May 2025 under the chairmanship of Dr R Balasubramaniam, the then Member, Capacity Building Commission, to guide the development of a measurement framework.

As part of its deliberations, the TAG held a brainstorming workshop on September 30, 2025, organised by MoSPI.

The suggestions and insights emerging from the workshop, along with those from subsequent expert consultations, guided the preparation of the Base Paper on the Framework for Measuring the Contribution of Knowledge and Knowledge Products to the Indian Economy released in May 2026.

Building on this foundation, MoSPI constituted a Committee on Knowledge Systems on May 5, 2026 under the chairmanship of Ratan P. Watal, former Member Secretary of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, with the mandate to prepare an Actionable Policy Paper on the Framework for Measuring the Contribution of Knowledge and Knowledge Products to the Economy.

“India’s development aspirations under the Viksit Bharat vision call for sustained improvements in productivity, innovation and the capacity to create economic value. Strengthening the knowledge base, know-how and specialised capabilities required to generate, acquire, absorb, adapt and apply knowledge will increasingly shape the country’s development trajectory,” according to an official statement.

--IANS

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