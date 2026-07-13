Govt invites citizens to participate in interactive events, Citizen's Pledge to honour CRPF on its 88th Raising Day

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) As part of the 88th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the government has called upon citizens to participate in a range of interactive activities aimed at paying tribute to the force's personnel for their exceptional courage, unwavering dedication and selfless service to the nation.

The initiative has been launched through the government's citizen engagement platform, encouraging people from across the country to commemorate the occasion by taking part in competitions, quizzes and a special Citizen's Pledge that recognise the contribution of the country's largest Central Armed Police Force.

In a post shared on X, the government said, "Celebrate CRPF@88 A Legacy of Service and Loyalty with #MyGov and pay tribute to the fearless men and women of the CRPF. Participate in engaging activities that honour their unmatched courage, unwavering commitment, and selfless service in preserving India's unity, integrity, and internal security."

The Central Reserve Police Force, established on July 27, 1939, is the largest Central Armed Police Force in the country. Guided by its motto, "Service and Loyalty", the force has played a vital role in safeguarding India's internal security while carrying out a wide range of operational responsibilities over the decades.

Highlighting the significance of the Raising Day celebrations, the government said on its official website, "To commemorate this historic occasion, we invite citizens from all walks of life to participate in a series of exciting competitions, quizzes, and a Citizen's Pledge. Join us in honouring the brave men and women of CRPF, showcasing your creativity, testing your knowledge, and expressing your gratitude to the Force that stands steadfast in safeguarding India's unity, integrity, and internal security."

Over the years, the CRPF has grown into one of the country's most formidable security organisations and has emerged as a key pillar of India's internal security framework.

The force continues to play an essential role in protecting the nation's unity, integrity and sovereignty while responding to a wide spectrum of security challenges.

With an extensive network of operational and administrative formations spread across the country, along with specialised units such as the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), the CRPF has made significant contributions in combating terrorism and Left Wing Extremism, maintaining law and order, ensuring the peaceful conduct of elections, providing humanitarian assistance during emergencies and disasters, and promoting national integration.

The government also paid tribute to the immense sacrifices made by CRPF personnel throughout the force's distinguished history. According to the official statement, the legacy of the organisation is marked by the extraordinary courage, commitment and supreme sacrifice of 2,270 brave personnel who laid down their lives while serving the nation.

Their unwavering dedication continues to inspire future generations and reflects the enduring spirit of duty, patriotism and service that remains at the heart of the Central Reserve Police Force.

--IANS

sd/