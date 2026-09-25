September 25, 2026 7:45 PM हिंदी

Govt exports Karnataka’s GI-tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal to Maldives, farmers benefit

Govt exports Karnataka’s GI-tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal to Maldives, farmers benefit

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The government on Friday said the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated export of 1 metric tonne (MT) GI-tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal from Karnataka to the Maldives.

While the prevailing market price is Rs 60 per kg, farmer realisation through the export-linked channel is Rs 82 per kg, representing more than 30 per cent higher realisation.

The initiative also provides FPOs an opportunity to participate more closely in export-oriented value chains and connect producers with international markets, said Commerce Ministry.

Gulbarga Tur Dal, associated with the Kalaburagi region of Karnataka, received Geographical Indication (GI) registration in 2019.

The product is recognised for its distinctive taste and quality and forms an important part of the agricultural economy of the region. APEDA lists Gulbarga Tur Dal among Karnataka’s registered GI products.

Kalaburagi is one of the major centres of tur cultivation and production in the state, and Gulbarga Tur Dal represents the region’s distinctive agricultural identity, said the ministry.

Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA, highlighted the importance of taking India’s GI-tagged agricultural products to global markets and creating stronger market linkages for farmers.

He said the export of Gulbarga Tur Dal to the Maldives provides an opportunity to build the product’s global identity while opening avenues for further market expansion.

The ministry further said that the export is expected to pave the way for regular shipments of Gulbarga Tur Dal to the Maldives, creating sustained market opportunities for producers and exporters from Karnataka.

It will also support greater value realisation for farmers and enable FPOs and farmers to integrate more closely with export-oriented value chains.

The consignment, exported by Silken Global Exports and Imports, Mysuru, through its FPO-led brand on Thursday, will be transported to the Maldives by sea.

The initiative is aligned with APEDA’s efforts to facilitate exports of GI-tagged and other value-added agricultural products to international markets.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

India bats for stable maritime zones, continuity of statehood for island and coastal States

India bats for stable maritime zones, continuity of statehood for island and coastal States

Need to manage Nitish well to groom him as an all-rounder, says India bowling coach Morne Morkel ahead of the upcoming series against the West Indies. Photo credit: IANS

Need to manage Nitish well to groom him as an all-rounder, says India bowling coach Morkel

In New York, EAM Jaishankar spotlights India's concerns over attacks on seafarers

In New York, EAM Jaishankar spotlights India's concerns over attacks on seafarers

Michael Douglas says he had never fallen in love on movie screen until he saw his wife Catherine

Michael Douglas says he had never fallen in love on movie screen until he saw his wife Catherine

Baranica Elangovan clinches historic bronze medal in women's pole vault at the Asian Games 2026 at the Aichi-Nagoya Games in Nagoya on Friday. Photo credit: SAI Media

Asian Games: Baranica clinches historic bronze in women's pole vault

Asian Games: Three new world records set in women's 61kg weightlifting (Round-up) (Credit: Xinhua)

Asian Games: Three new world records set in women's 61kg weightlifting (Roundup)

Arjun Das says his ‘#Love’ character is stubborn about chemistry

Arjun Das says his ‘#Love’ character is stubborn about chemistry

CCTV shows Avinash Shukla stealing Ram Temple donation 85 times: SIT chargesheet (Photo: IANS)

CCTV shows Avinash Shukla stealing Ram Temple donation 85 times: SIT charge sheet

Nationwide bank strike: SBI says no ATM transaction fee from Sep 28-30

Nationwide bank strike: SBI says no ATM transaction fee from Sep 28-30

A privilege to take up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach role, big shoes to fill, says Zaheer Khan on his Indian Premier League (IPL) role. Photo credit: IANS

A privilege to take up CSK head coach role, big shoes to fill, says Zaheer Khan