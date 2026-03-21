Govt debunks claims of US seeking Delhi's nod to use Indian territory for Iran strikes

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday firmly rejected what it described as "baseless claims" circulating on social media that the United States had sought permission from India under the LEMOA pact to launch bombing raids on Iran from the western parts of the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs cautioned citizens against misinformation, stating in a post on X, "Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media!"

Officials have repeatedly reiterated that such assertions have no factual basis and urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified content, especially on sensitive geopolitical developments.

The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), signed between India and the US in 2016, allows the two countries to access each other's military facilities for logistical support such as refuelling and repairs.

However, it does not permit either side to carry out offensive military operations from the other's territory, a position that has been consistently clarified by Indian authorities.

The false narrative gained traction in the backdrop of recent developments, including a US military strike that reportedly sank an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, triggering speculation about India's possible involvement.

New Delhi has categorically denied any role and made it clear that its ports or facilities were not used for such actions.

The controversy also follows earlier instances where the government dismissed similar claims about the use of Indian ports or airspace by US forces as "fake and false", cautioning against the spread of fabricated information.

Tensions in West Asia escalated sharply on February 28, when Israel and the United States carried out coordinated strikes on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, reportedly resulting in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military officials and civilians.

Iran retaliated with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as US military bases and assets across the region, significantly intensifying the conflict.

Amid the escalation, the United States sought permission from the United Kingdom to use its military bases for conducting strikes against Iran.

The UK agreed to allow the United States to use British bases to carry out "operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz," according to a Downing Street statement.

Britain is working with international partners to develop "a viable plan to safeguard international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," said the statement released on Friday (local time).

Despite the move, the statement stressed that the UK is committed to "not getting drawn into the wider conflict."

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned his British counterpart on Friday against providing any assistance to the US and Israeli aggression against Iran, cautioning that such support would fuel further escalation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has maintained that Britain does not seek a broader military role in the West Asia conflict.

Speaking earlier this week, he said the UK would not be drawn into a wider war, even as it evaluates options to support allies, including potential naval deployments to safeguard shipping routes in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

--IANS

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