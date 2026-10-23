Govt aims to chart strategy to achieve $250 billion engineering exports by 2030

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The government on Friday held brainstorming sessions with the industry leaders and policymakers to chart a strategy to achieve engineering goods exports of $250 billion by 2030.

The Department of Commerce and EEPC India held multiple sessions as part of the Chintan Shivir for the engineering sector.

Rajesh Agrawal, Secretary, Department of Commerce, highlighted the resilience of India’s exports amid global uncertainties.

India’s total exports of merchandise and services grew by 14 per cent year-on-year to $476.20 billion during April–September 2026–27.

During the first six months of FY2026–27, engineering exports crossed $70 billion, registering nearly 20 per cent growth over the corresponding period of the previous year, he said.

The discussions highlighted concerns about the availability of quality raw materials at competitive prices and the need for a resilient, competitive supply chain to support the long-term growth of engineering exports.

It was noted that volatility in input costs, supply-chain disruptions, global overcapacity and trade-protective measures can affect the competitiveness of Indian engineering exports.

Addressing emerging challenges, including Quality Control Orders (QCOs), sustainability-related trade measures and climate-linked requirements affecting market access, Agrawal emphasised the need for ambitious export targets to drive growth and strengthen global competitiveness.

He further stressed industry-wide collaboration to address common challenges and identify practical solutions, while encouraging stakeholders to adopt relevant global best practices to strengthen India’s manufacturing ecosystem and enhance engineering export potential.

Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, underscored the promising export performance of the engineering sector and called upon EEPC India to revisit its ambition of achieving $300 billion in engineering exports by 2030.

Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC India, expressed confidence that India's engineering sector would continue to scale new heights through closer industry–government collaboration. “We are very much on track to surpass export numbers of the previous financial year. Our medium- and long-term growth outlook remains positive. Engineering exports are expected to cross $140 billion this current financial year,” he said.

—IANS

na/