November 18, 2025 11:27 PM हिंदी

Govt backed by Islamists will never understand relationship with India: Awami League

Govt backed by Islamists will never understand relationship with India: Awami League (File image)

Dhaka, Nov 18 (IANS) Former Bangladesh Minister and Awami League leader Mohammad Ali Arafat on Tuesday slammed the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, asserting that a government backed by Islamist extremists would never understand the party’s relationship with India.

The statement came after Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) pronounced a death sentence for the former Prime Minister after finding her guilty on the charges of "crimes against humanity" related to the demonstrations in July of last year.

The ICT also convicted two of Hasina's top aides, sentencing former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, to five years' imprisonment.

Dhaka on Monday also urged New Delhi to "immediately" hand over Hasina and Kamal, stating that the move is India's treaty-bound obligation.

Taking to X, Arafat said, “Our relations with India are not based only on 1971 but also on our mutual interests on many fronts, including jointly combating domestic and transnational terrorist groups. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the government not only signed the Land Boundary Agreement with India but also resolved the maritime boundary issue through a very respectful and constructive engagement".

“Many neighbouring countries have fought long wars over such matters, whereas Bangladesh and India resolved them peacefully. Our cooperation in the communications and energy sectors has also brought significant benefits to people on both sides,” he added.

Arafat stressed that the Awami League viewed relations with India through the lens of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, not through the lens of the Pakistani military establishment.

“Diplomacy based on cooperation and collaboration through the perspective of 1971 will always help resolve problems and improve the well-being of people on both sides, as it did so positively under Sheikh Hasina. In contrast, diplomacy with India shaped by the prescriptions of the Pakistani military establishment will lead only to mutual loss, with the people ultimately becoming the main losers. I would also refer to the idea of Game Theory for those who fail to understand this approach to diplomacy under Sheikh Hasina,” he stated.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Tripura: Int'l drug syndicate with Pakistan link busted (Lead)

Tripura: Int'l drug syndicate with Pakistan link busted (Lead)

China behind disinformation campaign after Operation Sindoor: Report

China behind disinformation campaign after Operation Sindoor: Report

Aparshakti Khurana on new song Pahadaan: 'It captures heartfelt nostalgia & deep love I've carried since childhood'

Aparshakti Khurana on new song Pahadaan: 'It captures heartfelt nostalgia & deep love I've carried since childhood'

ED arrests Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in PMLA case related to Al Falah Charitable Trust

ED arrests Al Falah University founder in money laundering case

Piyush Goyal launches Trade Intelligence and Analytics Portal to help exporters

Piyush Goyal launches trade intelligence and analytics portal to help exporters

Austin Butler shares if he is open to fatherhood

Austin Butler shares if he is open to fatherhood

BB 19: Kunickaa Sadanand bursts into tears after granddaughters surprise her inside the BB house

BB 19: Kunickaa Sadanand bursts into tears after granddaughters surprise her inside the BB house

Salman Khan & family celebrate Salim–Salma Khan's 61st & Arpita–Aayush Sharma’s 11th wedding anniversaries

Salman Khan & family celebrate Salim–Salma Khan's 61st & Arpita–Aayush Sharma’s 11th wedding anniversaries

Govt backed by Islamists will never understand relationship with India: Awami League (File image)

Govt backed by Islamists will never understand relationship with India: Awami League

Taliban limits Pakistan’s Afghan strategy: Report

Taliban limits Pakistan’s Afghan strategy: Report