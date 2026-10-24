Govt aims to ensure safer railway journeys during Diwali and Chhath festivals

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Government Railway Police (GRP) Chiefs deliberated, among other things, on crowd management during Diwali, Chhath and other festivals here to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement during peak festive periods, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The 8th All India Conference of Government Railway Police (GRP) Chiefs, convened by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), provided a platform for discussing emerging security challenges, sharing best practices and strengthening coordination among RPF, GRP and State Police.

Northern Railway’s Delhi Division highlighted coordinated efforts with Delhi Police, GRP and Delhi Metro authorities, supported by CCTV surveillance, public announcements, barricading, designated holding areas and dedicated control rooms.

“Emphasis was laid on advance planning, efficient passenger-flow management and coordinated deployment of security personnel to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement during peak periods,” said Railways Ministry.

The high-level conference was presided over by Director General, RPF, Sonali Mishra, and attended by Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, Satish Kumar, members of the Railway Board, and GRP chiefs from various States and Union Territories.

A key highlight was the onboarding of GRP personnel onto the RailMadad platform by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), aimed at improving passenger grievance redressal, timely information sharing, and complaint monitoring. Detailed deliberations were held on various initiatives aimed at enhancing railway security and passenger safety, said the statement.

South Central Railway’s “Pink Patrol: Eyes in the Sky, SHAKTI on the Ground” showcased a women-led model integrating drone-assisted surveillance with rapid-response teams under the SHAKTI framework.

“Stone-pelting on trains was highlighted as a challenge, with emphasis on hotspot-based patrolling, enhanced surveillance, strict action against offenders, youth outreach and stronger RPF-GRP coordination. Community awareness and preventive engagement were recognised as important deterrents,” the statement said.

Central Railway’s Pune Division highlighted Project DISHA (Dedicated Initiative for Safety, Harmony & Awareness), an initiative aimed at engaging children living near railway tracks through educational and recreational activities, safety awareness sessions and community-based interventions.

Collaboration with NGOs, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and local communities fosters awareness about railway safety and responsible behaviour, while discouraging stone-pelting, theft, trespassing and other unsafe practices.

—IANS

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