February 04, 2026 11:04 PM हिंदी

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja says ‘Shaadi barbadi hai’ on 'MasterChef India'

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja says ‘Shaadi barbadi hai’ on 'MasterChef India'

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, feels that the institution of marriage is akin to disaster. She recently appeared on the latest episode of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’, and engaged in a banter with a contestant.

The upcoming episode recently witnessed a moment that perfectly blended progressive thinking with side-splitting humor between Bollywood icon Sunita Ahuja, Chef Vikas Khanna, and Masterchef Jodi Saishree and Chandana.

The playful interrogation began during a conversation with contestant Saishree about her marriage plans. When Saishree expressed her desire to put her career first and build her business before walking down the aisle, turning to Saishree’s mother, Sunita mentioned, “Shadi vaddi barbadi hai, shadi nahi karaneka isko business karnedo, ladki pair pe khadi hogi toh acha ladka milega (Marriage is a big disaster. Don't get her married. Let her do business. If a girl stands on her own two feet, she'll find a good husband.)

Adding to this fun conversation, Chef Vikas Khanna suggested that while a career is vital, marriage remains one of life’s most beautiful and essential milestones. Sunita’s eyes lit up, she had found her next target, ”Aapne kyu nahi kiya”. A visibly blushing Vikas Khanna tried to defend himself, saying, "Pehchaan zyada jaruri hai mere liye shaadi se”. Refusing to let the world-renowned chef off the hook, Sunita countered with a laugh, "Pehchaan toh hai aapka, oh ab aapke liye ladki main dhoondungi! Kaisi ladki chahiye bataye? Meri jaisi chahiye, ya mere se aur achhi chahiye, ya shareef chahiye?”. In a moment of pure charm, Vikas gracefully replied with the ultimate compliment, "Aapse achhi kaun hogi?

‘MasterChef India’ is available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Blue Tigresses defeat Zvezda-2005 Perm, notch third friendly win in Turkiye (Credit: AIFF)

Blue Tigresses defeat Zvezda-2005 Perm, notch third friendly win in Turkiye

Bengal BJP leaders stress detection of infiltrators, call Mamata’s Delhi visit ‘drama for cameras’

Bengal BJP leaders stress detection of infiltrators, call Mamata’s Delhi visit ‘drama for cameras’

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja says ‘Shaadi barbadi hai’ on 'MasterChef India'

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja says ‘Shaadi barbadi hai’ on 'MasterChef India'

EAM Jaishankar backs minerals bloc at US meet

EAM Jaishankar backs minerals bloc at US meet

Jindal Bedla register convincing 11–3 win over Trojans in Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup

Jindal Bedla register convincing 11–3 win over Trojans in Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup

India–US deal to remove trade uncertainties and support foreign inflows: SEBI Chairman

India–US deal to remove trade uncertainties and support foreign inflows: SEBI Chairman

Tiruppur exporters expect surge in investments, jobs after India-US trade pact

Tiruppur exporters expect surge in investments, jobs after India-US trade pact

Trump dials Xi; trade, Taiwan and Ukraine discussed (AI Generated Image)

Trump dials Xi; trade, Taiwan and Ukraine discussed

Herof-2 and escalation of Balochistan's insurgency (File image)

Herof-2 and escalation of Balochistan's insurgency (IANS analysis)

US Vice President Vance, Secy Rubio call for global minerals reset

US Vice President Vance, Secy Rubio call for global minerals reset