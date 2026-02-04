Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja says ‘Shaadi barbadi hai’ on 'MasterChef India'

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, feels that the institution of marriage is akin to disaster. She recently appeared on the latest episode of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’, and engaged in a banter with a contestant.

The upcoming episode recently witnessed a moment that perfectly blended progressive thinking with side-splitting humor between Bollywood icon Sunita Ahuja, Chef Vikas Khanna, and Masterchef Jodi Saishree and Chandana.

The playful interrogation began during a conversation with contestant Saishree about her marriage plans. When Saishree expressed her desire to put her career first and build her business before walking down the aisle, turning to Saishree’s mother, Sunita mentioned, “Shadi vaddi barbadi hai, shadi nahi karaneka isko business karnedo, ladki pair pe khadi hogi toh acha ladka milega (Marriage is a big disaster. Don't get her married. Let her do business. If a girl stands on her own two feet, she'll find a good husband.)

Adding to this fun conversation, Chef Vikas Khanna suggested that while a career is vital, marriage remains one of life’s most beautiful and essential milestones. Sunita’s eyes lit up, she had found her next target, ”Aapne kyu nahi kiya”. A visibly blushing Vikas Khanna tried to defend himself, saying, "Pehchaan zyada jaruri hai mere liye shaadi se”. Refusing to let the world-renowned chef off the hook, Sunita countered with a laugh, "Pehchaan toh hai aapka, oh ab aapke liye ladki main dhoondungi! Kaisi ladki chahiye bataye? Meri jaisi chahiye, ya mere se aur achhi chahiye, ya shareef chahiye?”. In a moment of pure charm, Vikas gracefully replied with the ultimate compliment, "Aapse achhi kaun hogi?

‘MasterChef India’ is available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

