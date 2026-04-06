Govt considering international flights from Patna: Ravi Shankar Prasad​

Patna, April 6 (IANS) Former Union Law Minister and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday stated that the “double-engine government” is seriously considering launching international flight services from Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport, Patna, to key destinations such as Dubai, Bangkok, and Kathmandu.​

Prasad revealed that he held constructive discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary regarding the initiative.​

“The State Government is actively considering offering financial incentives or rebates to airlines to encourage direct international connectivity from Patna. This will save passengers from the inconvenience of travelling to Delhi or Kolkata for overseas journeys,” he said.​

The statement followed a key meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee held at Patna airport, which was presided over by Ravi Shankar Prasad.​

The meeting marked the first official review after the inauguration of the airport’s new terminal building.​

Among those present were Digha MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, Airport Director Chandra Pratap Dwivedi, and Patna District Magistrate Tyagarajan SM, along with other senior officials.​

Discussions focused on addressing the rising passenger traffic and upgrading infrastructure accordingly.​

Highlighting the growing demand, Prasad noted that nearly 40 lakh passengers currently use Patna Airport annually, a number expected to rise to 1 crore in the coming years.​

He stressed that runway expansion is essential to accommodate this surge. Both the central and state governments, he said, are working in coordination on the project, and a special committee will soon visit the identified land to take a final decision.​

A significant decision taken during the meeting was to promote Bihar’s local products within the airport premises.​

Prasad directed officials to establish dedicated stalls for items such as Madhubani painting, handicrafts, and other regional specialities.​

The initiative aims to boost local artisans by providing wider exposure and market access.​

He also appreciated the coordination among the district administration, the Patna Municipal Corporation, and the airport authorities, emphasising that the expansion work must be completed within a fixed timeline to ease congestion and improve the passenger experience.​

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment, Prasad stated that efforts are underway to develop Patna Airport in line with international standards, ensuring better connectivity and world-class facilities for travellers.

--IANS

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