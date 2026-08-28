Got a lot of positives from series win over Sri Lanka; youngsters proved their mettle, says Shubman Gill

Colombo, Aug 28 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill reflected on the recently concluded 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka, saying that despite the drawn second Test, the short tour comprising two matches yielded numerous positives, particularly the standout performances of young players Devdutt Padikkal and Manav Suthar.

Padikkal enjoyed a standout tour by amassing 328 runs, including hitting two centuries, at number three in the absence of B. Sai Sudharsan.

“I think it's been a great series for us. A lot of positives in the series, all the youngsters doing well, so that's very pleasing to see.

“Definitely, we speak about once a batter is set, they should make the most of it, and Devdutt showing that, very positive signs for us, and the way he batted in the series was a treat to watch. It truly tells the mindset of a player, and that's a great positive sign for us,” Gill said in a video posted on BCCI’s social media accounts on Friday.

Suthar, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, took 16 scalps, including a ten-wicket match haul in the 165-run win in Galle. “He's been magnificent for us and I think he's going to be someone who's going to be leading the spin attack for India for a very long time and the way he bowled in this match and even in the first match was a treat to watch, every time he comes on to bowl it feels like he's going to create those chances and going to get us wickets and hopefully keeps doing well,” added Gill.

Admitting that drawing the second Test was a tough pill to swallow after being in a commanding position to win early on, Gill graciously acknowledged Sri Lanka's grit and tactical execution in the last two days of the game at the SSC Ground.

“A lot of learnings in this series. I think we played decently well; obviously, it's not the result that we wanted in this match. After day two’s play, we hoped that it was going to be a win for us, and then Sri Lanka batting the way that they did in these three days -- sometimes you've got to learn from the opposition as well and credit to them for the way that they played, and hopefully we have a good series in New Zealand,” he concluded.

--IANS

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