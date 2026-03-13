'Good initiative for India': Oppn leaders on PM Modi-Iranian President talks

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the escalating tensions in the region. The development drew reactions from leaders across the political spectrum on Friday, with some opposition leaders welcoming the move while also raising concerns over India’s foreign policy and the broader regional situation.

The Prime Minister shared details of the discussion on the social media platform X, stating that the two leaders spoke about the deteriorating situation in the region.

“Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” PM Modi wrote on Thursday.

He emphasised that India’s primary focus remains the safety of its citizens and the uninterrupted flow of essential supplies.

"The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities. Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy," the PM said.

Reacting to the development, Lok Sabha member Pappu Yadav said that if the Prime Minister’s outreach reflects India remembering its long-standing ties with Iran, it would be a positive step.

Speaking to IANS, Yadav said, “I am not fully aware of the details of the discussion. But if Prime Minister Modi remembers the friendship with Iran, then I would say it is a good initiative for India. Iran has been our old friend, and we should support it. Any developments in the Middle East will have a significant impact on India.”

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat, however, questioned the effectiveness of the diplomatic engagement, citing recent incidents in the region.

“These talks were reported two days ago, but within 24 hours, we heard through media reports about an attack in the Strait of Hormuz on a cargo ship travelling from Thailand to India. There were reports of crew members being killed and one person missing. This raises questions about what kind of discussions were held,” Bhagat said.

He added that India’s foreign policy appeared complicated and suggested that the Prime Minister’s outreach to Israel in the past had created uncertainty regarding India’s ties with Iran.

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary said the Prime Minister remains sensitive to the concerns of the country’s citizens and that the government will take necessary steps to ensure stability.

“We believe that whatever efforts are required will be made by the government so that people do not face difficulties. Measures will be taken to arrange alternatives if needed and to strengthen existing systems,” he said.

BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi accused the opposition of unnecessarily creating panic over the situation.

“The opposition is trying to create panic, which is not appropriate even in the current circumstances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with the President of Iran, and the government is working actively to ensure that ships carrying oil and other supplies to India continue to arrive without disruption,” he said.

Saraogi also acknowledged that demand for LPG has increased in recent days but said the administration is monitoring the situation closely and taking necessary steps. He added that both the Central government and the Bihar government are keeping a close watch on developments.

--IANS

jk/dpb